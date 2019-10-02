The Lady Indians made quick work of the visiting Grand Junction Central Warriors Tuesday night.
Led by Madison Satterly’s nine kills, the Montrose High School volleyball team (10-3; 3-1 in Southwestern League) won: 25-12, 25-17, 25-7, at home against Central (3-9; 0-4 in SWL).
Kelsey Rocco had eight kills for the Lady Indians while Caraline Burwell added three to go along with four blocks. On the defensive end, Hadley Greiner had 16 digs, Madi Matoush tallied eight and Isabel Stollsteimer finished with seven.
“I thought the team played well. I was very happy with their performance,” said coach Shane Forrest. “... We played pretty sharp.”
After a double-digit win in the first set, Montrose had its only hiccup of the night in the second game.
The Lady Indians made some unforced errors that allowed the Warriors to make the game interesting. Both teams were tied at 16-all before Montrose went on a 9-1 run to take set No. 2.
The third and deciding game was nearly perfect on the Lady Indians' end.
Forrest credited that to the team playing “error-free” for the entire set which allowed her to sub in some of her younger players so they could have a chance to see some time on the court.
“I was able to put them in which was good,” she said. “But it was pretty flawless third set.”
Montrose will now have a pair of home games coming up. First, the Lady Indians host the Grand Junction Tigers at 6:30 p.m., next Tuesday and then they’ll face the Delta Panthers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Both contests will be rematches from earlier this season in which Montrose swept both opponents.
Leading into those games, Forrest said she hopes her players can learn to keep a strong drive in the match even if they are up big.
“They just need that focus,” she said. “They need to not let up even when we are in control.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
