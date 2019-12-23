It seemed unlikely the Lady Indians could outdo last Friday’s defensive performance, allowing only two first-half points against Roaring Fork.
But, somehow, the Montrose girls basketball team did just that in a home game against Palisade on Saturday to close out the Black Canyon Classic.
The Lady Indians allowed one point in the first half against the Bulldogs while going on a 29-0 run that started early in the first quarter and ended late in the third period.
Montrose (8-1) would go on to limit Palisade to four field goals — which came in the last 10 minutes of the contest — as the Lady Indians won the Black Canyon Classic, for the second-straight year, capping it off with a 42-11 victory.
Montrose won three games in the home tournament by double-digit points. The Lady Indians had previously taken down Woodland Park and the aforementioned Roaring Fork Rams by at least 17 points.
“We live off of our defense,” said senior Ally Nichols. “Our offense isn’t always there and it’s not always consistent, but we can always rely on our defense.”
Nichols, alongside teammate Kennadie Minerich, were named to the all-tournament team while Roaring Fork’s Emily Broadhurst, Palisade’s Alexis Marushack and Sarah Iskra of Woodland Park fill out the rest of the all-tournament squad.
Nichols had a pair of double-digit point games while competing in the three-day tourney while helping control the paint for all three contests. Meanwhile, Minerich led or had a share of the team lead in scoring, which included a game-high 11-point performance over Palisade.
Against the Bulldogs, Nichols added 10, and Morgan Carroll, coming off the bench, had six points, sinking a pair of 3-pointers. In total, eight different players scored for the Lady Indians.
“We were a balanced team today,” coach Steve Skiff said. “I thought we had a great game plan and the girls executed the plan.”
Montrose opened the contest scoring the first bucket of the game before Palisade split a pair of free throws. That point was the only one the Bulldogs had until around the two-minute mark of the third quarter.
The Lady Indians went on to score 10 more points in the first period to take a 12-1 advantage at the end of one. Montrose scored 11 in the second quarter, Carrol hitting both of her 3s in the frame.
Montrose led at 23-1 at the break.
The Lady Indians continued to build on their lead in the second half, leading by as many as 36 before winning by 31-points.
Skiff had nothing but positive things to say about his players. He commended his athletes’ focus both on the court and off because they also had to take their finals exams part of Thursday and Friday.
“We have a ton of brilliant student-athletes,” Skiff said, adding the team is filled with “a ton of 4.0 GPAs.”
“For them to focus on their grades first of all during the day, and then come and focus on basketball at night, is a true testament to the kind of kids that they are,” he added.
Montrose will enter a roughly two-week break for Christmas and New Year before heading to New Mexico for the Aztec Tournament from Jan. 2-4.
The Lady Indians head into the break with a pair of tournament wins, the other one coming in the Glenwood Springs tournament earlier this month.
Nichols said the team had a stellar 2019 but acknowledged the Lady Indians can improve on a few things.
“We’re pretty confident. We have some good matchups later this year,” she said. “But defensively, we can power through … and win games later this season.”
