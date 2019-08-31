The Lady Indians weathered a loud, rowdy Delta crowd Thursday en rout to a straight-sets win against the Panthers on the road.
The Montrose High School volleyball team won: 25-21, 25-12, 25-16, for its second win of the season.
“They showed a lot of composure and didn’t let the crowd get to them at all,” said MHS coach Shane Forrest. “We were really steady and focused tonight.”
Montrose’s Madison Satterly and Caraline Burwell led the way with 10 and seven kills, respectively. Kelsey Rocco added four kills, nine digs and five aces while Ashlyn Manuel collected seven digs and four aces.
Forrest credited Satterly and Burwell’s big game to setter Isabel Stollsteimer. Heading into the match, the team was working with Stollsteimer on how to better place the ball for her teammates, and she did that incredibly well against Delta, the Montrose coach said.
The first set was the most highly contested of the night. Montrose and Delta traded leads early on with the latter of the two teams leading 12-10 at one point.
The Lady Indians then scored three straight points to take the lead for good.
But the set was still hard-fought.
After Rocco hit an ace to give the visiting team a 19-16, Delta called a timeout. The Panthers responded by trimming the deficit to one point at 22-21.
The Lady Indians didn’t give up their advantage as they scored three straight points, including the game-winning score coming from an error by the Panthers.
The other two sets were quite different as Montrose led wire-to-wire in both of them. Forrest said that came down to the team’s serving, as the players were “smart” in where they located the ball.
The second game started with a quick 5-0 edge for the Lady Indians before the Panthers called a timeout following Burwell kill.
It didn’t help as Montrose then jumped out to a 13-1 lead, which let to Delta burning its final timeout. But the visiting team kept up its huge lead to give the Lady Indians the set win.
Montrose once again got off to a hot start in the third game, leading 10-1 early on. The team’s lead ballooned to 18-5 before Delta went on a run to cut the deficit to eight, 22-14.
But the Lady Indians were able to close out the third set with Taylor Foster getting the match-winning kill.
“They stayed focus and intense,” Forrest said. “They really played their volleyball game. That just shows a lot of confidence.”
Although Montrose swept Delta, the team showed it still needs to work on avoiding simple errors, Forrest said.
Montrose’s next game will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, against Eagle Valley.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
