Just about everything went right for the Olathe girls basketball team Saturday in the Lady Pirates’ pigtail game in the district tournament versus Gunnison.
So much so that forward Kamryn Corzine, who’s more known for her play down low than out on the perimeter, connected on her first-ever 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
“My coach and I always joke that I’m going to shoot it in a game one time so I finally got the opportunity today,” Corzine, a senior, said with a laugh.
Corzine went on to finish with a team-high 17 points, Anastasia Bollinger added 16 and Mariah Garica scored 13 as the Lady Pirates (5-15) led wire-to-wire en route to a 77-24 victory at home.
Additionally, Makayla Millsap, Gabby O’Donnell and Laura Galvan all scored eight points.
Like when the teams previously met back on Feb. 4, in which Olathe also won, the Lady Pirates’ full-court press defense bothered the Cowgirls leading to turnovers and easy baskets for the hosts.
“They were active the whole game,” coach Paul Althaus said. “We did some good things. We had some good passing and we looked for each other better.”
The Lady Pirates started the game on fire as they started the first quarter on a 14-2 run.
Bollinger did most of her damage in the opening period, scoring eight of her points in the frame alone including two of her three 3-pointers of the game.
She credited her scoring barrage over Gunnison due to seeing her shots go in early on,
“I just felt more confident today,” Bollinger said.
Olathe led 24-7 after the first quarter.
The Lady Pirates then went on to outscore the Cowgirls in each succeeding period.
In the fourth quarter, the home team built a 40-point lead before getting out to over 50 later in the frame.
“It’s a nice win especially for the young ones and the seniors,” Althaus said. “It makes the season much more fulfilled.”
He added Olathe has shown small improvements compared to last year. This season, the team won two Western Slope League games, after going winless in 2019-2020. And the Lady Pirates won a districts game this time around following losing the pigtail contest a year ago.
“It’s the small steps that we have to take to make ourselves better,” Althaus said.
The Lady Pirates have a short turnaround for their next game as they take on the No. 1 seed team in districts, Delta, on Tuesday on the road. A time has yet to be determined.
Despite losing both games to the Panthers earlier this season, Althaus said Olathe has a chance as high school basketball can be unpredictable, adding “you never know.”
“That’s going to be tough but we talked about how we just need to go out and play. Because we’ll get better by playing the tougher teams. We have to do that with confidence so we’ll see how that goes,” he said.
