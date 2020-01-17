Lady Pirates’ inexperience hurts team in loss to talented Grand Valley squad

The mental component of girls basketball has been a hindrance so far this season for the Olathe girls hoops team, said coach Paul Althaus.
He added that for a young unit, the players work hard in practice but once it comes gameday, the level of intensity is a whole different monster.
That was the case Friday night.
The Lady Pirates found themselves in a 17-point hole at the end of the first quarter against the visiting Grand Valley Cardinals. The home team was playing catch-up the rest of the way as Olathe fell, 58-41.
“We’re still inconsistent because we’re still making mistakes,” Althaus said. “We might make one great play on the floor on offense but then we don’t get back on defense and we allow a layup.”
It was a foul-heavy game for both teams. Olathe committed 28 of them — despite this no Lady Pirate player fouled out — while Grand Valley had 21.
But the foul calls certainly hurt the hosts early on. The Lady Pirates racked up 10 team fouls early in the first period which led to nine of the Cardinals’ 19 points coming from the charity stripe.
This helped propel Grand Valley to a 19-2 edge after one.
Olathe had a better offensive showing in the second quarter, scoring 15 in the period alone. Most of this was done on a 9-2 run early in the frame thanks in part to Mariah Garcia and Gabby O’Donnell who were the sole Olathe scorers during that spurt.
Runs like that show what the Lady Pirates team is capable of, Althaus said.
“We’ve got girls that when they make the decision to play with intensity, we do some good things,” Althaus said. “... We just have to be more consistent with it.”
The Lady Pirates cut into the Cardinals’ lead heading into halftime as they trailed 32-17.
Olathe didn’t gain much traction in the third quarter, as both teams scored 11, which helped Grand Valley maintain its 15-point advantage.
The hosts couldn’t cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals went on to cruise to the win, thanks to a 15-13 fourth quarter.
Still, Olathe had two players finished in double figures.
O’Donnell finished with a team-high 12 points while Garcia added 11, which included Olathe’s only 3-pointer.
The Lady Pirates (2-7) had a short turnaround as they had to take on Grand Valley Saturday on the road. (See the full results in Montrose Daily Press’ Tuesday edition.)
Olathe’s next game starts at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Cedaredge.
Despite these initial losses, Althaus said he believes his team can improve during this latter half of the year.
“There are just some things that we need to work on,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press sports and business writer.
