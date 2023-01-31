For the first time in six years, the Olathe High School girls basketball team earned a victory over Cedaredge, scrapping and clawing their way to a 39-34 win on their home court.
The win helped solidify Olathe’s second-place spot in the Class 3A Western Slope League standings and sets up a key matchup against North Fork — their main challenger for the place behind Grand Valley — at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Hotchkiss.
To beat the Bruins, Olathe used a strong third quarter to put the game out of reach. The low-scoring affair saw the Pirates lead 18-17 at half, then open the next frame with a 13-6 run.
Tyra Gray finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals, all team highs. Kiandra Liles had eight points and Analise Marin added seven points.
The victory came on the back of a 46-39 loss to Grand Valley where the Pirates gave the Cardinals their closest league contest of the season. The previous six league games for Grand Valley were decided by at least 18 points. The league’s leading scorer, Abbey Parker, was held under her average with 19 points. Jaycee Pittman scored nine points, the only time she’s been in single digits all season.
After taking on North Fork on Tuesday, the Pirates will travel to Meeker on Friday
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Pirates dropped their sixth and seventh consecutive with losses to Grand Valley and Cedaredge.
The Cardinals led by double digits in the second quarter and didn’t look back, extending their lead to an eventual 83-39 win.
The Bruins opened a 25-6 lead after one quarter and 42-6 advantage at the half, cruising to a 57-14 win.
Olathe will look to bounce back against North Fork on Tuesday, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. in Hotchkiss. Then, they’ll head to Meeker on Friday starting at 7 p.m.
