For the first time in six years, the Olathe High School girls basketball team earned a victory over Cedaredge, scrapping and clawing their way to a 39-34 win on their home court.

The win helped solidify Olathe’s second-place spot in the Class 3A Western Slope League standings and sets up a key matchup against North Fork — their main challenger for the place behind Grand Valley — at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Hotchkiss.



