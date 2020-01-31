The Olathe girls basketball team’s full-court press gave the visiting Aspen Skiers fits all Friday night long, helping the Lady Pirates (3-10; 1-2 in Western Slope League) secure a 51-22 victory for their first win since Dec. 17.
Coach Paul Althaus said the team has been experimenting with the press for the last few games, but Olathe didn’t experience its first success with it until Aspen, especially in the second half.
After halftime, the Lady Pirates permitted one Skiers’ field goal and only four second-half points, which included zero in the fourth quarter.
“We have 10 kids that are right there together (talent-wise), and it’s just been a matter of which five to put out at a time,” Althaus said. “It gives them more energy to go out there for three or four minutes, get a break and then go out back on the floor.”
“We tried hard, but we’ve still got a lot of things to work,” said senior Kamryn Corzine, who finished the game with eight points. “But as the season has gone on, we’re getting a lot better. I’m excited to see what we can do for the rest of the season.”
Olathe’s Mariah Garcia led all scorers with 16 while Gabby O’Donnell had seven and Abby Rubalcaba and Ashlee Green added six and five, respectively.
The contest was all Olathe as the home team led wire-to-wire.
The Lady Pirates began the contest on a 12-2 run before taking a lead of 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Skiers had their highest-scoring quarter in the second with 12, but the hosts countered with 14 in the same frame.
Although Aspen cut the lead to four, 22-18, late in the second period, Olathe went on a 7-0 outburst to take an 11-point advantage at the break.
The Lady Pirates didn’t let up in the second half as they outscored the Skiers 12-4 and 10-0 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Althaus isn’t sitting still after his team’s victory. He said there are several aspects that his players need to improve on which includes making the easy shots near the rim.
That was the case against the Skiers as the Lady Pirates ended up missing a few layups.
“I think they’re worried about the defenders around them,” Althaus said. “We’re getting better at it, though. We’re getting a little bit more confident in our shots and what we’re doing offensively.”
“We’re getting there,” he added. “We’ve still got a lot of young kids on this team.”
Olathe plays at Coal Ridge on Saturday. But the Lady Pirates will be back at home shortly as they welcome in Gunnison at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Althaus said he believes going forward his athletes have regained some confidence which has led them to believe they can surprise a few opponents down the road.
“I think we can (because) of the way we’ve been playing together as a team,” he said.
