Amidst the late-game chaos between Montrose and Steamboat Springs, it was the former’s defining trait that stood tall on Friday.
Moments after a pair of Montrose scoring attempts fell short, Steamboat made its way to the Indians’ side of the field. There was intrigue. The crowd grew quieter. Was Steamboat about to spoil Montrose’s first win?
Not quite. Steamboat’s Lili Hutchinson bounced her free penalty shot and another attempt was defended by Montrose with minutes remaining in the second half as the Indians spoiled the Sailors’ last offensive attempts to capture a 2-1 win at home.
The win is Montrose’s first this season and its first ever against Steamboat Springs, which features a perennially talented girls lacrosse program.
“We practiced better this week and it carried into the game. It always does,” Montrose coach Chris Allison said.
Montrose looked much more composed than it had on Tuesday during a 7-4 loss against Telluride. The Indians opened Friday’s contest with patience and poise. Players were catching passes, helping Montrose control the game and its overall pace.
“There were some team chemistry things we had to work out in practice. We talked about it and the team chemistry and communication was way better on the field today,” Montrose attacker Lara Edeker said. “Our catching and throwing was great. We focused during practice and went to work.”
Montrose’s practice reps paid off during a two-score first half. Minutes into the contest, Edeker dashed past not one but two Steamboat defenders towards the net. She used her speed to find some open space in the attack area and finished the play with a goal that whizzed left past Steamboat’s Sophie Picking.
The Sailors’ Mattie Knutson tied the game with a short score before both defenses showed discipline and tenacity. Steamboat left no Montrose player uncontested and vice versa.
In the game’s 21st minute, Edeker caught Steamboat napping. She raced around the sideline and into the wing area. With no Sailor adding pressure, Edeker snuck through into open space in front of the net and delivered a backhanded shot and score to give Montrose a 2-1 lead.
Montrose’s attempt at a lead was made possible a defense that repeatedly stalled Steamboat possessions. Aby England and Grace Gibson broke up plays in both halves, helping lift the performance from Tessa Bailey, who finished with 11 saves and a 73% save percentage.
“We really kept (Steamboat) out of the middle. Our defense over the rest of the field was actually really good, too,” Edeker said.
The Indians’ defense has been the team’s calling card this season and that side of the field is led by Bailey, whom Allison dubbed “quarterback” of the defense. Over the past two games, Montrose has allowed three goals across 50 first-half minutes.
Alongside England and Gibson, Breyana Shipley and Gwyn Browning have also starred.
“I thought the defense played incredibly well today,” Allison said. “I couldn’t be happier… Aby England had some great plays before they got past midfield, which was a huge boost and gave the team some carry.”
The Indians’ defense-to-offense effectiveness on Friday nearly gave them a few additional scores — Marian Walker’s second-half shot came inches from crossing the net and shots from Grace Cross and Browning were close but blocked.
Montrose (1-3) hopes to use some of Friday’s momentum during Saturday’s matchup against Summit (0-3) before the break, especially now that the group’s youth and veterans are learning how to play alongside one another.
“I think this is the beginning,” Edeker said. “We had to figure out some things over the first three games, but I think (today’s win) gives us a good running start and we’re only going to bloom from here.”