With 10 seconds left in the game between Montrose and Fruita girls lacrosse on Thursday, Indians’ head coach Chris Allison was sending a clear message to his team: Go towards the goal.
Montrose junior Lara Edeker listened, and didn’t hesitate, receiving a pass from Abby Hauptmann before working her way towards the middle, where she got past a single Fruita defender and sent the game-winner behind goalie Kylynn Tanner, giving Montrose an 8-7 win and electrifying Thursday’s home crowd.
The winning score was Edeker’s seventh on the night, helping the Indians secure their first win of the season after starting 0-5.
“I wasn’t sure if they were going to pull it off, and they did, and it was perfect,” Montrose coach Chris Allison said. “It was fun to watch.”
Edeker, Montrose’s leading scorer, was automatic on Thursday, scoring four of her seven goals in the second period. Two of those scores tied the game, including one with just under two minutes left that to make it 7-7.
She came into Thursday’s game with seven goals in five games. Thursday’s performance was easily a career-high in the category — she had never scored more than three goals in a game to this point in her high school career.
“We worked really hard this week and last week, and I think that paid off,” Edeker said after the game. “We started to move out of the twelve, which opened up the inside, and allowed us to cut and allowed us to shoot. The opportunities were there tonight.”
Those opportunities came in bunches for Montrose, who scored a season-high eight goals against a Fruita team that held the Indians scoreless a few weeks ago in a 10-0 loss. Montrose was down 2-1 early, and lost senior Jordan Copeland to injury for a short period in the first, but she returned to the game.
Edeker scored on a breakaway run before the end of the first period, tying the score at 3-3. Neither team took control of the game during the last half of the game, trading scores through the first 10 minutes.
Fruita took a 7-5 lead with 10 minutes left, but Hauptmann scored at the 4:46 mark before Montrose took over, with Grace Cross and Malaya Becenti winning some draws.
The Wildcats had a chance to take a lead late, but Montrose goalie Tessa Bailey secured a key save with 1:04 remaining.
“We had so much improvement in this game,” Hauptmann said. “You could tell there was a huge difference from our last game, so it feels good to have this because we know we’re able to (win) now, and that we can work as a team.”
Allison, during Wednesday’s practice, had the girls practice without sticks. It forced the players to immediately adjust, play with their hips and adopt what Allison was teaching.
The tactic worked for the girls’ play on Thursday, with the defense allowing seven goals, a season-best.
“When we played without the sticks, it was so weird,” Hauptmann said. “So when we got the sticks, and were able to practice what he was teaching us, we were able to add it to our defense a lot more. That helped us and saved us from getting shot on.”
Allison, after the loss against top ranked Grand Junction last week, said the team’s measure of success would be their improvement game-to-game. Thursday’s victory showed the Indians are still on that path, he said.
“This is proof that we get better every game,” Allison said. “I’m really happy with the way it's all come together. There’s fewer things that I identify that we need to work on. Obviously, we still need to work on things, but my list gets easier and easier, so I’m really happy about that.
“We’re growing as a team and growing as individuals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.