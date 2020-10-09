Large number of returning players bodes well for Cedaredge football in 2020

A move back to 1A football has Cedaredge High School excited for the fall football season. Head coach Craig Cerise is definitely excited for the approaching season as he and his staff greet 37 players for practice sessions. With just three seniors lost from the team, the Bruins expect to make some noise in the 1A WSL.
Cerise mentions that the 37 players out for football are mostly seniors with experience on both sides of the line. Returning seniors who earned letters as juniors include Cris Alejadre (OL/DL), Connor Brooks (RB/LB), Jacob Brown (QB/FS), Sterling Brown (WR/DB), Justin Henley (RB/LB), Adrian Nieto (WR/DB, AJ Robidoux (WR/LB), Mykel Ross (OL/DL), Colby Rupp (WR/DB, Derek Sanchez (OL/DL) and Brody Wagner (OL/LB).
Juniors returning for the 2020 season are Lane Hunsberger (RB/DB, Hunter Kissner (HB/DL), Marshall Meyers (OL/DL) and Ty Walck (RB/LB).
Sophomore Kole Hawkins is the lone representative from that class to have earned a letter as a freshman. Hawkins plays on the offensive and defensive lines for the Bruins.
“I could see all groups contributing greatly to having success this year. We only lost three seniors from our team last year with a lot of players having varsity experience. We have a lot more players back out which is creating some great competition in practice,” notes Cerise.
According to Cerise, “We will definitely rely on our upperclassmen (Jacob Brown, Rupp, Robidoux, Brooks, Sterling Brown, Nieto, Walck and Alex Barron) at the skill positions with some of our linemen (Wagner, Meyers and Sanchez) being relied on as well.”
With the feeling of having gained some other weapons back on both sides of the ball with several players coming out again after missing a year or two, Cerise believes his team will be better prepared in 2020. “One strength we will have this year is depth at varsity positions.”
As with most coaches, whose teams are playing in Season A, Cerise notes, “We are happy to have the opportunity to compete now when football is supposed to be played. Things are going well enough for us to play, so, let’s do it now.”
Cedaredge will play games against Hotchkiss, Paonia, Meeker, Olathe and Gunnison in the 1A WSL. The Bruins played Del Norte at home on Oct. 9 to kick off the 2020 season.
As far as expectations, “We want to challenge our league. It’s going to be much tougher making the playoffs with only eight teams qualifying this year, but we want to do our best. I think our week two game against Olathe (there) is going to be a huge one for us. We have expectations to compete with every team we play,” stated Cerise.
