Facing a pair of talented teams to start the 2021 Cougar Tip Off, Montrose girls basketball came away with a pair of wins on Thursday and Friday, defeating Coronado 54-45 and Greeley West 45-22.
Montrose’s late-game execution was pinpoint basketball on Thursday. The Indians had a monster fourth quarter, scoring 21 points while limiting the Cougars to 14.
Montrose had a 33-31 after three quarters on Thursday. In the fourth, Taygan Rocco, Taylor Yanosky and Heather Power hit clutch free throws.
“We executed,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “We made stops at the end and we made free throws — a ton of free throws down the stretch. Defensively, we were able to get some stops and rebounds and limit them to one shot per possession.”
Montrose’s Siera Mihavetz made 5-of-8 shots Thursday for a team-high 11 points. Taylor Yanosky and Ashley Ortega each had nine points and six rebounds. Taygan Rocco led Montrose with seven rebounds.
Bryar Moss had eight points and Tatum Berry added six. The starters — Yanosky, Ortega, Mihavetz, Berry and Rocco — had 40 of the team’s 54 points.
“Our scoring was pretty balanced, which was good to see,” Skiff said. “If we can get that night in and night out, it’ll make it difficult for teams to stop one person. Siera had some nice plays around the basket, too. It really was a team effort.”
Montrose took care of the ball, turning it over nine times to Coronado’s 12. Defensively, Rocco shined, which led to transition points for the sophomore.
The Indians carried their momentum from Friday’s win into Saturday, dominating Greeley West. In fact, Montrose didn’t give up a field goal in the first half, limiting the Spartans to six points, all of which came on free throws.
Greeley West played in a zone most of the game, limiting Montrose’s early chances to score, but the Indians’ smothering defense generated offensive opportunities.
Montrose’s man-to-man press also helped seal the victory.
“That was a big focus for us on Friday — to ramp up the defensive intensity — and we did that,” Skiff said. “Anytime you can hold a 4A opponent in the fourth quarter, that’s huge.”
With a 2-0 start, Montrose is just one victory away from matching its win total from last season, when the program went 3-10.
Montrose will have a chance to start 3-0 in its final game of the tournament, set against Palmer Ridge (2-0) on Saturday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
