Leadership, drive help swim team’s only senior succeed

As the swim team’s lone senior, Natalee Luis has taken over the leadership role that tends to comes with that grade.
Whether it’s organizing team dinners, or helping her younger teammates get to practice at the Community Recreation Center, the Montrose swimmer doesn’t mind.
“It’s been kind of crazy having to plan everything all by myself,” said Luis. “But everybody has been helping out a lot and making it super easy.”
“She does most of the work. I just pick the dates (for the team dinners),” coach Ellen Erickson said with a smile. “She’s really stepped up. … She’s been a great leader and the girls love her.”
Luis was also quick to laugh at being the only senior. She joked she’s not sure how’ll Senior Night will go, other than it will go by “super quick.”
In addition to her leadership role this season, she’s also hit some of her long-standing individual goals.
Luis’ first achievement came in qualifying for the state tournament for the first time.
This was possible after the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Luis, Julia TenNapel, Alex and Megan Waxler made the state cut in the team’s home meet earlier this month.
“When you join swimming, you want to go to state. … It’s super exciting, especially because it is my senior year,” Luis said. “It was my last chance but now I’m going to state.”
Another goal was to break 27 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, which also came in the team’s home competition. Luis said she’s been gunning for that time after hovering around the 28-second mark since her freshman year.
“It was awesome,” she said. “I screamed for sure! It was so much fun.”
Erickson said she was also delighted to see her swimmer hit that goal, as well as being an integral part of the state-bound relay team.
This is coming from an athlete who doesn’t mind changing things up so that the team can succeed, Erickson added.
“She’s willing to do any event that I ask her of,” the Montrose coach said. “I changed her from being the freestyler in the medley relay to the backstroke and she’s just taken off with it.”
Luis said she still has another objective between now and the season-finale tournament — to qualify in another event come state time.
That event is in the 200 medley relay.
Luis said it’s quite likely they’ll qualify because she and her teammates are close to the state time, at just a second away from it.
“If we get a few things worked out, then we can get another relay into state. I’m hoping we could do that either before or at districts,” she said.
The Lady Indians will compete at districts from Feb. 7-8. Then, they will head to the state tournament from Feb. 18-19 at VMAC in Thornton.
