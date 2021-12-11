Olathe High School wrestlers offer tips, guidance to Olathe youth as part of the 'Little Buddy' wrestling program in Olathe. The program serves as an entry to the sport and chance to improve wrestling skills for youth kids in Olathe. (Cliff Dodge/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe kids go through warmups during practice at OHS' wrestling room for the 'Little Buddy' wrestling program. (Cliff Dodge/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Have you ever heard of “Wrestling Buddies or Little Buddies”? Maybe. Maybe not.
The name suggests some kind of a wrestling program, but in organized wrestling in high school or college, whomever you are wrestling is the enemy, not your buddy.
All is different here in Olathe. This program is no fly-by-night outfit. This program has been in operation since 2001.
The program invites young children to come to the wrestling room at Olathe High School and begin to have fun with one’s “buddies,” get in shape and learn basic wrestling techniques from several of the wrestlers at Olathe High School.
It all began with Kari Keller, a teacher in the school district for some 33 years. She taught at the Middle School for 28 years and then put in five years at Olathe High School.
Keller’s son was very small for his age and she decided to help him with his growth and maturation, so she created the beginnings of a program.
From small beginnings to a wrestling room full of young children who are interested in physical fitness and learning the basic rudiments of wrestling, the program has taken off.
Keller recruits members of the high school wrestling team to tutor the children. This year, Silvano Alajandro, Tanner Westermann and Sadie Corn are instructing. Yes, the program is open to young girls as well.
The cost to enter the program is minimal: $12. The school makes nothing, the staff are not paid. Each participant receives a Little Buddies T-Shirt and a wrestling medal upon completion of the program.
Keller is pleased with the success of the program over the years. The longevity of the program since 2001 speaks for itself. She stresses benefits such as respect, enthusiasm, energy, learning wrestling skills and friendship and interaction with kids from every background.
For information about the program, contact Kari Keller at Olathe High School.
