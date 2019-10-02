Starting early next week, some of the best high school golfers in Colorado will come to the Western Slope to play for the state title.
It’ll happen here locally as The Bridges will host the first boys state golf tournament in Montrose from Oct. 7-8. (Cobble Creek previously held a girls state golf tourney back in 2010.)
“We’re all excited to host it on the Western Slope,” said The Bridges PGA general manager Eric Feely. “It happens every once in a while.”
The golf course has been busy leading up to the tournament as it’ll host one of its largest competitions in recent memory.
Feely said his team is currently working on the course layout to make it fair to all visiting schools while showing the scenic beauty of each of the 18 holes. Feely praised the work of superintendent Chris Carter getting the job done in that regard.
He’s been “grinding away” on fixing details like the irrigation system, Feely added.
“We want to show off Montrose,” he said. “... We’re trying to get the golf course as it should always play in championship mode.”
Hosting the tournament has been a community effort.
Feely said The Bridges wouldn’t have been able to host the state tournament if not for the work of Ty Jennings, the father of Montrose High School golfer Jordan Jennings, and MHS coach Dave Woodruff, in securing the tournament for the local golf course.
Feely also said the City of Montrose has helped give gifts to the players and coaches as well as set up the barbecue and live music the day before the state tournament. The latter events are a way to give visiting golfers, coaches and officials a joyous day before the start of fierce competition, he said.
The favorites to win the state tournament come from Montrose High School.
The Indians have won the previous two state tournaments, while MHS golfer Micah Stangebye was victorious in his pursuit of an individual title in 2018.
The reigning state champ has had success at The Bridges when the team hosted a couple of tournaments there in 2017. During the regular season, Stangebye shot a 5-under par to win the invitation and then, about a month later, won regionals with a 1-under.
Stangebye said he knows he has a good track record at the home course. He hopes to keep it that way at this year’s state tourney.
Meanwhile, the Indians are coming off their fourth-straight regional win. Stangebye and Jennings placed first and second, respectively, while teammate Ryan Lords finished in a tie for third place.
The more well-versed Indian golfers likely prosper come next week while more inexperienced Front Range schools may struggle with the trickier parts of the course, said Woodruff.
That’s the beauty of golf, Feely said. It’s not like other sports where the layout of the court or field is the same, but instead, each golf course gives competitors a new challenge each time around, he said.
The Bridges is unique as it’s a Jack Nicklaus-designed course, which means golfers have to hit the ball “a fair distance,” said Feely.
“The golf course is going to be a great test for the kids,” he said.
But, Woodruff said, having the tournament at home can be a double-edged sword. Despite the players’ knowledge of the course, they have more expectations on them to win it all, he added.
Feely is well aware of the Indians’ recent success, which is why he’s thrilled to hopefully have them win it all again at The Bridges.
“The reality is we know we have a good team,” Feely said. “And the fact that we have such a strong team, and we’re able to host it here, it’s a really good caveat.”
“We’re hoping for a three-peat this year,” he added.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
