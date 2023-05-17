MHS fundraiser

The team of Dawson Hussong, Mike LeBlanc, Kim Hussong and Jeff Freeburg won the annual MHS Boys Golf Team Fundraiser Tournament Saturday, May 13, at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The team posted a 15-under par 55. The format was a four-person scramble.



