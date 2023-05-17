The team of Dawson Hussong, Mike LeBlanc, Kim Hussong and Jeff Freeburg won the annual MHS Boys Golf Team Fundraiser Tournament Saturday, May 13, at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The team posted a 15-under par 55. The format was a four-person scramble.
Two shots behind for second place, gross score, was Nick Swallow, Cole Manuppella, Kirk Swallow and Michael Smith who turned in a 57 score, one shot ahead of Jason Stroehlein, Kendall Endres, Bobby Medina, and Tony Casiano, 58.
Three teams tied with a 53 score for the net competition with a scorecard playoff deciding the first, second and third place. Tony Schwart, John Ramsey, Woody Beardsley, and Matt Old won the net division. Second place went to the team of Jimmy Bradburn, Matt Bradburn, Dan Bradburn, Jake Bradburn. In third place was the team of Pattie Hansen, Teri Watkins, Freddie Miller and Tom Manuel.
There was a large field with 108 golfers competing. Proceeds will benefit the Red Hawks golf team with travel and uniform expenses and whose season begins in August.
Cobble Creek
The one-person, two-day better ball tournament will be May 20-21 at Cobble Creek. There will be four flights with tee times starting Saturday at 8 a.m., and Sunday at 9 a.m. The cost is $145 and includes green fee, cart, prize contribution; $45 for Cobble Creek golf members. Thursday is the deadline to sign up for the tournament.
The Bridges
The Bridges Open, a tournament featuring two-person teams, will be May 20-21 at the Bridges golf course.
BCB Charity Golf
The second annual BCB Charity Classic golf tournament has a full field of 60 teams (120 players) for the three day competition, June 2-4. There will be play at all three local golf courses, the Black Canyon Golf Club, Cobble Creek and the Bridges. It is a fundraiser golf tournament that benefits the youth and families programs at CASA. The defending champions are mother-daughter team of Peggy Brink and Katie Brink.
MHS girl’s golf at regionals Monday
The Montrose High School girl’s golf team will be competing in the regional golf tournament Monday, May 22, at the Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction. Red Hawks regional qualifiers include Kendyll Bernatis, Giada Amundson, Riley Kettell and Sydney Bell.
They Said It
Don January was a lanky, 6-1, 160-pound Texas golfer who had 32 tournament wins on the PGA and senior tours, including the 1967 PGA Championship. January (1929-2023) was known for his dry wit and was asked about his approach to golf. “Just tee up and hit it, and when you find it, hit it again.”
