Bosom Buddies
The team of Connie Bingaman and Denise Swanson won the annual Bosom Buddies golf tournament at the Black Canyon Golf Course Saturday, May 6. Sixty players teed it up in the nine-hole tournament.
Bosom Buddies
The team of Connie Bingaman and Denise Swanson won the annual Bosom Buddies golf tournament at the Black Canyon Golf Course Saturday, May 6. Sixty players teed it up in the nine-hole tournament.
Their winning gross score was 38. The first-place net score team was Tresa Jaskunas and Becky Clark, with a 37.6 card.
Placing second in the gross score competition was the team of Janece Culver and Shelli Spiers with a 41. The team of Jessica Smith and Wendy Millsap finished second in the low net score with a card of 40.
The longest drive contest was won by Donna Rousse. The closest to the pin winner was Beth Nelson. The closest to the line winner was Jeanine Fellin.
MHS girls’ golf
Montrose will host two high school girls’ golf tournaments this week. On Wednesday, the 18-hole tournament will be at the Black Canyon Golf Course. Cobble Creek will be the host course on Thursday. Both competitions begin at 9 a.m. More than a dozen Western Slope high school teams are expected to compete.
Cobble Creek
• Dustin Gibbs won the Cobble Creek putting contest Saturday with 21 putts. Doug Hansen, Eric Wolf and Tyrell Sullivan were second with 24 putts.
• Demo day at CC will be Wednesday, May 17, with representatives of top golf club manufacturers like Callaway, Cleveland, Titleist, Ping and others. It’ll be from 2 p.m. until 6.
• Cobble Creek will host a one-person, two-day better ball tournament May 20-21. There will be four flights, with men’s blue, combo and white tees; ladies from the red tees. Tee times start 8 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will be provided Sunday after golf. Entry fees are $145 for non-members, $45 for members.
BCB Charity Golf
The second annual BCB Charity Classic golf tournament has a full field of 60 teams (120 players) for the three-day competition, June 2-4. There will be play at all three local golf courses — the Black Canyon Golf Club, Cobble Creek, and the Bridges — hence the name BCB.
It is a fundraiser golf tournament that benefits the youth and family programs at CASA of the 7th Judicial District.
Presenting sponsors include NuVista Credit Union, Telluride Express; sponsors are city of Montrose, Colorado West General Surgery, TEI Rock Drills, Coolings Heating and Air Conditioning, David and Gaynelle Mize, Recla Metals, Lambert & Assoc., Total Mechanical, Montrose Day Spa, Timberline Bank, Home Loan State Bank, Hampton Inn, Sandoval Construction, Storm King Mountain Ranch, Colorado West Ophthalmology, Montrose Ford Nissan, Ultimate Design Construction, The Bridges-The Feely Team, Eric and Beth Feely, B. Cole Beads, Nancy Manson, Alpine Lumber.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.