BMGA has spring kickoff

The Bridges Men’s Golf Association had its annual spring kickoff tournament Saturday at the Bridges in Montrose. The one-day competition featured a Stableford scoring system.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?