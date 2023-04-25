BMGA has spring kickoff
The Bridges Men’s Golf Association had its annual spring kickoff tournament Saturday at the Bridges in Montrose. The one-day competition featured a Stableford scoring system.
BMGA has spring kickoff
The Bridges Men’s Golf Association had its annual spring kickoff tournament Saturday at the Bridges in Montrose. The one-day competition featured a Stableford scoring system.
Dave Woodruff won the first flight with 30 points, outdistancing Steve Skiff and Jeff Freeburg who came in with 25 points and tied second. Dennis Friedrich had 24 points.
In the second flight, Fritz Flower was the winner with 33 points, 10 points ahead of Terry Holman, 23. Alfred Berry and Steve Gaber each had 22 points for a tied third place.
BCMC has 3-club tourney
The Black Canyon Golf Course Men’s Club had its annual three-club and a putter tournament Sunday, April 23, at the Black Canyon Golf Course.
Bryce Markey won the tournament with a two-over-par gross score of 72, one shot ahead of Will Neff (73) and four shots ahead of Cole Brennecke, John Ramsey and Angelo DeJulio, 76. Peter Goes came in at 77.
• In the second flight, the winners were Tony Blay and Rusty Wolfe, each had an 81. Michael Arendsee, Mark Monroe, Chris Carroll had 82s.
• The third flight, gross score, was won by Miguel Zelaya and Donnin Cusher, as both shot 85. Tory Gore and Anthony Schwarz shot 91s, with Caleb Smith and Monty Faber turning in 94 cards.
• In the net division, first flight, Peter Goes shot 70 for first place with John Ramsey shooting 71. H. Brennecke shot 71 for third place as did Ricardo Go for net fourth place.
• In the second flight, net scores, Mark Monroe had a 66 for the win. Michael Arendsee was second with a 67, Beau Fauscette was third with a 69
• In the third flight, net scores, Anthony Schwarz was first with a 66. Second place went to Monty Gaber (70) and third to Chad Glover, 70.
Forty-two players competed in the one-round tournament.
Cobble hosts 2-man 27 holes
The two-man, 27-hole challenge tournament will be Sunday, April 30 at Cobble Creek in Montrose.
MHS boy’s fundraiser
The Montrose High School boy’s golf team is hosting its annual fundraising golf tournament Saturday, May 13, at the Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose. There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The format will be a four-person scramble and the field will be limited to 25 teams. The $60 entry fee includes golf, cart, lunch, and other amenities. Deadline is May 10.
The proceeds will be used in the 2023 golf season for the MHS Red Hawks, whose season begins in August. The proceeds will be used towards apparel, tournament entry fee and travel expenses.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.