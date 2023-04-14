Cobble Creek
Masters tourney
The Links at Cobble Creek had its annual Masters tournament, Friday, April 7, to coincide with the Masters competition at the Augusta National Golf Club. A local golfer’s score, combined with a Masters competitor’s score from the second round, are used to place in eight flights.
The top finishers were:
RED FLIGHT, Gross Score
• First, Brooke Brennecke (Shane Lowry), 76; combined total gross, 148.
• Second, Peggy Murphy (Scottie Schefler), 78; combined gross, 150.
• Third, Linda Sullivan (Brooks Koepka), 79; combined gross, 151
RED FLIGHT Net Score
• First, Gayle Reitz, (Patrick Cantley), total net, 133.
• Second, Tracy Dickinson, (Gary Woodland), 137.
• Third, Connie Majors, (Cameron Smith), 141.
BLUE FLIGHT, Gross Score
• First, Brandon Baker, 74; (Jordan Spieth), combined total gross, 146.
• Second, Joe Sullivan, 79; (Xander Schauffle), 151.
• Third, Michael Rusk, 81; (Scottie Schleffler), 153.
BLUE FLIGHT, Net Score
• First, Tanner Creel, (Phil Mickelson), 139.
• Second, David Huston, (Collin Morikawa), 141.
• Third, Brian Walters, (John Rahm), 142.
COMBO FLIGHT, Gross Score
• First, Alan Brock, 78; (Patrick Reed), 152.
• Second, Kala Rusk, 80; (Kim), 152.
• Third, James Hoffman, 82; (TigerWoods), 154
COMBO FLIGHT, Net Score
• First, Joe Hylton, (Jon Rahm), 140.
• Second, Greg Mellgren, (Sean Fitzpatrick), 141.
• Third, Howdy Robertson, (Jordan Spieth), 145.
WHITE FLIGHT, Gross Score
• First, Joel Murphy, 80; (Hideki Matsuyama), 152.
• Second, Richard Nally, 82; (T.Kim), 154.
• Third, Craig Pleinis, 90; (Jason Day), 162.
WHITE FLIGHT, Net Score
• First, Mitch Pecaric (Tony Finau), 144.
• Second, Doug Chaney, (Collin Morikawa), 144.
• Third, Larry Harrison, (Sam Burns), 147.
CALENDAR
• 27 Holes, Men’s Club
Cobble Creek will host a two-man, 27-hole challenge on Sunday, April 30. Tuesday night men’s club competition begins Tuesday, May 2.
• 3 Club Tourney
The Black Canyon Golf Club will have tournament featuring three clubs and a putter on Sunday, April 23.
Bridges Open
• The Bridges will host its annual Bridges Open tournament. It’s for two days, April 20-21, and features two-person teams.
MHS Red Hawks
• The Montrose High School girls’ golf team will be in Durango for a tournament with other West Slope teams April 17. It’ll be at the Hillcrest Golf Club.
BCB Charity Golf
• The second annual BCB Charity Classic golf tournament has a full field of 60 teams (120 players) for the three day competition, June 2-4. There will be play at all three local golf courses, the Black Canyon Golf Club, Cobble Creek and the Bridges.
It is a fundraiser golf tournament that benefits the youth and families programs at CASA.
The defending champions are mother-daughter team of Peggy Brink and Katie Brink.