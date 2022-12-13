North Fork and Cedaredge High Schools were well represented in the Class 1A Western Slope League football postseasons honors, and the Miners even picked up a major award.
Hayden Moreno was tabbed as the returner of the year, averaging 31.6 yards per kickoff return and one touchdown. He also clocked in at 13.8 yards per punt return.
Moreno, who was also a wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back over the course of the season, was a first-team all-conference selection. He was joined on the first team by lineman Malachi Deck, running back/linebacker Daniel Owens and receiver/defensive back Payson Pene.
Deck was also selected to play in the Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Game in June.
Three linemen — Henry Hollembeak, Sam Ware and Cody Pagone — were honorable mention picks alongside running back/defensive back Ace Conolly.
The Miners were part of the 1A playoff field and fell to Wiggins in the first round of the playoffs.
Cedaredge didn’t make the playoff field, but still had plenty of excellent performances over the course of the season. Lineman Kole Hawkins and the receiver/defensive back duo of Brady Cooper and Logan Tullis were on the first team.
Lineman Ryan Brunk, quarterback Luke Maxey and receiver/defensive back Jackson Cooper were honorable mentions.
The Bruins finished 4-5 but are expected to bring back the bulk of their passing attack next season.
Coaches received all-state ballots this past weekend and the Colorado High School Activities Association is expected to publish results this month.
