Montrose heavyweight wrestler Dmarian Lopez captured the school’s first state championship under the new mascot name of Red Hawks after defeating nemesis Matthew Moore from Mesa Ridge in the heavyweight final Saturday night by a nail-biter score of 2-1. 

Lopez was also the last state champion under the former Indians mascot brand after he knocked Moore off 9-7 in overtime last season. 



