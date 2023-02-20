Montrose heavyweight wrestler Dmarian Lopez captured the school’s first state championship under the new mascot name of Red Hawks after defeating nemesis Matthew Moore from Mesa Ridge in the heavyweight final Saturday night by a nail-biter score of 2-1.
Lopez was also the last state champion under the former Indians mascot brand after he knocked Moore off 9-7 in overtime last season.
Despite having won the state championship last season, Lopez was ranked second behind Moore all season by On the Mat.
“It kind of made me mad that I was still No. 2,” Lopez said. “I wasn’t too mad about it though, because everyone loves an underdog.”
Moore, a nationally ranked wrestler, played into Lopez’s hands by changing up his wrestling style from last year’s match. Instead of going for underhooks, which is typical for Greco Roman wrestlers who want to throw opponents, he elected to wrestle a more collegiate style.
“Honestly, I felt like he played into my game,” he said. “I don’t know what he was thinking.”
Lopez said Moore attempted to bully him by trying to run him into the scorer’s table.
“I thought he was going to come out firing,” he said. “He had a little thing where he tried to put me into the scorer’s table, and he was doing that to all the other kids, but I'm not a pushover. I'm not like these other kids. I’m not going to let him push me.”
Moore tried to shrug Lopez by in the first period and left one side exposed to a single-leg takedown, but the Red Hawks wrestler wasn’t quite able to finish the move as the period ended 0-0 following a blood timeout for Lopez’s nose.
The Montrose wrestler won the coin toss and deferred, which led to Moore taking the bottom position at the start of the second period. Moore was able to take a 1-0 lead about 20 seconds into the period with an escape.
The Mesa Ridge wrestler got in on a single-leg on Lopez, but he countered and then shucked Moore by in the closing seconds of the second period to take a 2-1 lead.
Lopez choose bottom in the third and was able to tripod up several times but didn’t escape. For his part, Moore could not figure out how to score back points on Lopez.
A typical strategy in wrestling is for the person on top to “cut” the wrestler on bottom when trailing late in a match to attempt a takedown or five-point move to win.
Moore wasted precious seconds in the third trying to turn Lopez for back points, and the match ended with him standing upright and pushing down on Lopez’s head while looking at time expire.
Like last year’s victory, Lopez’s mat awareness was key in securing back-to-back state titles.
“I could have come and up got my escape, but he wasn't trying to do anything,” Lopez said. “He was just sitting there trying to turn me, but it wasn't working for him. He ran the clock out on himself.”
Saturday night’s state championship victory marked Lopez’s 100th career win in his last high school match, which was even more impressive since he reached that mark in three seasons instead of four after not starting all his freshman year.
He racked up 65 wins and zero losses over his last two seasons. Lopez is the first two-time state champion for Montrose since Tyler Gallegos in 2005.
Lopez had enough gas left in the tank to hit a backflip after his hand was raised in victory. He then dove into his families’ arms in the first few rows of seats at Ball Arena. He was mobbed by his mother, Janette, father, Romolo and uncle, David Lopez, among others.
With his high-crotch and single-leg takedowns, among other moves, Lopez doesn’t wrestle like a typical heavyweight that relies on just strength.
Lopez started wrestling about seven years ago. He traveled to numerous national tournaments with his family over the years, which he said prepared him for wrestling at state.
“I feel like a lot of kids once they get to this moment they freak out because they haven't been in an environment like this, but it was nothing new to me,” he said.
The all-state football player also went into the stands to be congratulated by some of his football coaches.
“They said they're going to be up there and then I looked up and I just saw the whole coaching staff right there.” he said. “It was pretty cool to see.”
The Red Hawks finished eighth in the team standings with freshman Aadin Gonzales (106) and junior Quinn Brown (157) finishing sixth, while fellow junior Daniel Alcazar (150) took fifth with an overtime victory.
“I'm super proud of the boys,” Lopez said. “Even though not everybody placed, I still feel that they wrestled really well. We took it to everybody.”