MHS boys basketball Luke Hutto v Durango

Montrose High School's Luke Hutto elevates for a jump shot during a game against Durango at MHS on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press) 

For the third time in as many seasons, Luke Hutto was named the Southwestern League Player of the Year.

Hutto earned the honor after averaging a career-high 16.1 points while shooting 55% per game in his senior season. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals for a Montrose team that finished 25-1 and completed an undefeated regular season for the second year in a row.

In December, Hutto cemented his status as one of the best scorers to ever play at MHS after he recorded his 1,000th point during a home game against Palisade.

On Friday, Hutto added to his resume with a second-team all-state selection. He was a first-team selection last season.

Hutto was also named a first-team selection and he was joined by teammates Trey Reese and Fletcher Cheezum.

The selection is Reese’s second-straight for the first team after earning a second-team selection his sophomore season.

As a senior, Reese averaged 8.6 points for Montrose but contributed in a multitude of ways by averaging 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals. He led Montrose in steals, assists and was second in rebounds.

Cheezum was a second-team selection last season but upgraded to first team in his senior campaign. His 12.5 point per game average ranked second behind Hutto and was a career-hgh mark. He chipped in 1.4 steals and 1.9 rebounds per game.

He easily led Montrose in three-pointers with 61, which were eight-most in 4A. His shooting percentage from three-point range (42%) and the floor (48%) were both career highs and helped him earn an honorable mention on this year’s all-state teams.

Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer was named Coach of the Year for the third straight season.

He coached a program that went 43-2 over the past two seasons and 63-7 over its past three.

Hutto, Reese and Cheezum, alongside Ashden Oberg, Cody Proctor, Javier Esparza, were the core group of players that led the program on a historic 43-2 run since early 2021.

Montrose reached the Elite Eight this past postseason after reaching the 4A state title game in 2021.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

