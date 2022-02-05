With a 55-37 lead in the fourth quarter and 4:12 remaining, all of Montrose’s starters were subbed out and watched the second five attempt to close out the game.
But Eagle Valley chipped away at the lead. Matthew Garvey, who had scored zero points through three quarters, found a rhythm. He drained a three. Then another.
In just over a minute, Eagle Valley was within 15 and then 12 when Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer signaled his starting five to head back into the game.
On Montrose’s first possession with the starting five back in, Luke Hutto back cut towards the basket and finished the reverse layup, helping cool the Demons’ (14-5) comeback chances.
The starting five then slowed the offense and closed out the 59-47 win, moving Montrose to 19-0.
“What’s impressed me the most is that we can have bad games and still come up with wins,” Hutto said of what has stood out during Montrose's streak. “Not every night shots are going to be falling but I think we're really consistent on defense and we can execute all our plays and still find a way to score when we need to.”
Hutto and Ashden Oberg were key to Montrose’s offense in the second quarter, combining for 17 points. The offense for a period revolved around Oberg, with teammates dumping off entry passes to the big man. He went to work, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the first half.
Hutto was his usual self with 20 points, his third straight with 20 or more, on 8-for-13 shooting, five rebounds, three assists and a block and a steal. He’s scored 69 points over his past three games and is averaging a career high 16.4 points per game.
Defensively, he’s made waves succeeding last season’s defensive star Jordan Jennings. On Saturday, Hutto was tasked with stopping Eagle Valley’s Nicolaus Vonstralendorff, who came in averaging a team-high 13.5 points.
Vonstralendorff scored nine — three triples — against Montrose but was otherwise quiet throughout.
“When you guard the other team’s best player, it definitely conditions you because they’re always running plays for them,” Hutto said. “I’m really happy to have that role.”
Hutto’s steals are up from a season ago (he’s averaging a career high 1.6). He’s not blocking shots at a 2.3 clip like he was last season, but his assignments force him to be a top perimeter defender.
That was the requirement against Vonstralendorff, a lanky, 6’0 perimeter shooter. Hutto was quick on his feet, matching the former while in the game.
It helped limit the Demons to 18 points in the first half as Montrose surged to a massive lead. The Indians didn't commit their first team foul until the 3:30 mark in the second quarter.
Trey Reese attacked the basket in the first half and had an athletic, fancy and-one finish.
He was a near-perfect 6-for-7 from the free throw line and finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal, continuing his play from a strong January in which he averaged 7.6 points, 2.7 steals, 6.1 assists and just 1.1 turnovers.
Reese and Hutto continued their strong play in the third quarter before all the starters were pulled with 1:16 remaining.
Montrose went into the fourth quarter with a 52-22 lead, though Eagle Valley scored 25 in the period, outscoring their output from the first three quarters combined (22).
The Indians have four games left before the start of the 4A playoffs. They host Grand Junction and Steamboat Springs before playing Grand Junction Central and Durango on the road.
They are currently No. 3 in the 4A RPI behind No. 1 Lewis-Palmer (18-1) and No. 2 Pueblo South (19-0).
“Occasionally we have some mental lapses such as defensive assignments or situational plays,” Hutto said of what Montrose could fine tune over the final four games. “We just need to clean that up and be more aware of certain basketball situations.”
Montrose will have five days of rest and practice before it plays Grand Junction (15-6) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.