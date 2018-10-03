The Denver Broncos tried to put an end to Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes’ hot-streak — and did for three quarters — but the second-year QB saved his best for last.
Down 23-13, Mahomes put together two fourth-quarter drives, which ended in a 2-yard TD pass to tight end Travis Kelce and a 4-yard run by running back Kareem Hunt with 1:39 minutes remaining in regulation, to help the Chiefs win Monday on the road, 27-23.
And yet the former Texas Tech quarterback said he never doubted Kansas City’s comeback ability.
“I knew if I could give my receivers time to get open, that I could throw it to them and they could make plays,” said Mahomes who threw for 304 yards and had a rushing TD in the second quarter. “You play defenses like this in hostile environments in this league. It was a good confidence booster going into the rest of the season.”
“That kid made some plays,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said in provided statements to the Montrose Daily Press. “ We couldn’t get him on the ground. We had a bunch of good pressures. We pushed him out of the pocket, we lost contain a couple times and he stepped out of a couple sacks. He made some plays. They were second-and-30 and he had a 23-yard completion on the run.”
To that end, the Denver pass rush struggled to contain Mahomes, who was only sacked once — for no loss.
“He’s fast. We’ve got to get him down,” said linebacker Von Miller on Mahomes. “That’s just plain and simple. He’s pretty fast. He’ll run all day, buy time and especially to the right, deep. I’m talking like 20 yards deep and then he’ll throw the ball 40 yards. He’s a great quarterback. He did a great job tonight.”
The Broncos did have success in the run game with 159 total rushing yards and a score from running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman each.
“The offensive line did a great job today,” said Freeman. “I mean, they were really aggressive, they were on their blocks, and they were creating room. We just executed off that and they got the job done for us.”
Denver quarterback Case Keenum said he believed the offense executed well. But going three-and-out with a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter hurt the team’s chance to win, he added.
“I thought we were pretty clean offensively,” said Keenum who threw for 245 yards but had an interception and four sacks. “The one interception was definitely an underthrow, but the kid made a great play. The ball bounced his way, it looked like it kind of fell in his lap. The defense responded I don’t think they scored after that.”
The Broncos (2-2) have a short week ahead of them after playing Monday night. They visit the New York Jets (1-3) at 11 a.m. Sunday on CBS.
“Obviously, you hate not winning, but we’re finding our identity as a team,” Keenum said on preparing for the Jets. “We’re building character and grit, kind of the word everybody likes to use. But we’ve got some grit and there’s no quit at all in that locker room. It stings right now and everybody is hurting in there. But I know everybody is going to show up tomorrow ready to work. We’ve got another great test this week.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
