The Olathe Pirates girls’ basketball team played hosts to the Grand Valley Mustangs from Kremmling on Friday and had outstanding play at both ends of the court.
The varsity tilt started off rough for the home-standing Pirates as they trailed 20-9 after one quarter. However, things reversed in a big way during the second quarter with the Pirates outscoring the visitors 15-5 to trail by only a single point at halftime.
The Pirates turned up the effort on both ends of the floor in the second half and outscored the Mustangs 24-17 to lock up their third straight win 48-42.
The visiting Mustangs had a substantial height advantage. Alex Schake and Maddy Propst camped in the paint scoring 17 and 12 points, respectively. The smaller Pirates battled throughout the contest, used some timely shooting and a pressure defense to lock up the win.
The Pirates were led by Makayla Millsap who scored 15 points including 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Eight Pirates scored and earned a well-deserved team victory.
The Pirates evened their record at 3-3 going into the Christmas break.
“This is what we’ve been looking for all year," said Olathe coach Paul Althaus. "We knew we had this kind of ability and effort in us. We’ve seen glimpses of it in us, and are seeing more of it in each game"
Althaus was especially pleased with the defense.
“The kids really came out and played defense all over the floor, playing team defense, looking for each other on the offensive end and being more patient. They got some good looks and ran the fast break. I was very pleased with that.”
The Pirates are off for the Christmas break and will return to the hardwood against visiting Soroco on Jan. 7.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone