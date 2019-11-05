The Montrose Community Recreation Center was a sight to see over the weekend as the Montrose Marlins welcomed in teams from the Western Slope and even parts of Utah and Arizona.

The local team put on a show during its fall open meet.

The Marlins took first place overall with a total of 3,225 points. They just beat out second-place Swim Utah (3,152).

The boys team took first with 2,291 and won out against runners-up Utah (1,745). Meanwhile, the girls unit finished sixth (933) with the Maverick Aquatics team out of Grand Junction placing first (2,004).

Marlins coach Adam O’Bryan said he was impressed with his swimmers, especially in the middle-school age group as those athletes are developing more skills.

“They’re starting to grow,” he said. “... They’re starting to see their times drop pretty drastically just because they’re progressing in their development.”

Montrose also hosted teams from Aspen, Durango, Carbondale, Bortez, Delta, Alamosa, Durango and Scottsdale, Arizona.

O’Bryan said having such a large meet means the young swimmers are able to see how they stack up against a bigger field of teams.

“It’s an eye opener for many of our swimmers,” he said. “They realize there are some fast swimmers out there. And they need to work hard day in and day out to be able to get up to that same level.”

Results:

Boys 11-12 500 Yard Freestyle

Second place: Koah Dunn, 7:57.79

Girls 10 and Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

Third place: Adara Hamilton, Olivia Foz, Mia Miller, Isa Miller, 1:25.30

Boys 10 and Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

Third place: Mateo Perez, Eddie Radovich, Jonah Hepp, Oliver Algacs, 1:12.92

Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle

Second place: Kaysan Carlton, 24.56

Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle

First place: Isa Miller, 16.16

Boys 6 and Under 25 Yard Freestyle

First place: Johan Segura, 47.81

Boys 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle

First place: Oliver Algacs, 16.61

Girls 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke

Second place: Kaysan Carlton, 26.29

Third place: Aliece Schieldt, 28.28

Boys 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke

Second place: Cache Oberg, 23.46

Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke

First place: Oliver Algacs, 20.53

Third place: Mateo Perez, 22.15

Girls 9-10 100 Yard IM

Third place: Isa Miller, 1:32.75

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Second place: Henry Radovich, Lucas Motley, Alex Radovich, Danny Bynum, 1:41.00

Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle

First place: Alex Radovich, 57.50

Boys 15 and Over 100 Yard Freestyle

First place: Danny Bynum, 49.91

Boys 11-12 200 Yard Breaststroke

Third place: Barny Algacs, 3:08.11

Girls 15 and Over 50 Yard Breaststroke

Third place: Julia TenNapel, 34.18

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke

Third place: Alex Radovich, 37.75

Boys 15 and Over 50 Yard Breaststroke

First place: Danny Bynum, 31.06

Third place: Ezra Nash, 36.71

Boys 11-12 100 Yard Butterfly

Third place: Koah Dunn, 1:42.41

Girls 15 and Over 100 Yard IM

Second place: Julia TenNapel, 1:06.77

Boys 15 and Over 100 Yard IM

Second place: Danny Bynum, 1:00.38

Boys 11-12 200 Yard Backstroke

First place: Benny Algacs, 2:58.74

Second place: Ryan Nichols, 3:02.19

Girls 15 and Over 50 Yard Backstroke

Third place: Julia TenNapel, 32.57

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke

Second place: Barny Algacs, 38.38

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke

First place: Alex Radovich, 30.54

Boys 15 and Over Yard Backstroke

First place: Danny Bynum, 26.93

Boys 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay

Second place: Finn Smith, Oliver Algacs, Eddie Radovich, Jonah Hepp, 1:33.54

Boys 8 and Under 50 Yard Backstroke

Third place: Wyatt Cooling, 49.55

Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly

Third place: Olivia Fox, 30.43

Boys 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly

Third place: Oliver Algacs, 21.23

Girls 9-10 100 Yard Breaststroke

Third place: Isa Miller, 1:43.84

Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke

Third place: Mia Miller, 27.01

Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke

Second place: Oliver Algacs, 24.10

Third place: Jonah Hepp, 27.99

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

Second place: Alex Radovich, Danny Bynum, Henry Radovich, Lucas Motley, 1:56.00

Boys 15 and Over 200 Yard Freestyle

Third place: Danny Bynum, 1:53.22

Boys 11-12 100 Yard Backstroke

Third place: Barny Algacs, 1:20.81

Boys 13-14 100 Yard Backstroke

Third place: Alex Radovich, 1:04.64

Boys 15 and Over 100 Yard Backstroke

Third place: Danny Bynum, 59.94

Boys 11-12 200 Yard Butterfly

Second place: Koah Dunn, 3:57.01

Girls 15 and Over 50 Yard Butterfly

Second place: Julia TenNapel, 30.36

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly

Second place: Alex Radovich, 30.94

Boys 15 and Over 50 Yard Butterfly

Second place: Ezra Nash, 29.54

Third place: Lucas Motley, 30.67

Girls 15 and Over 100 Yard Breaststroke

Third place: Julia TenNapel, 1:14.75

Boys 11-12 100 Yard Breaststroke

Third place: Benny Algacs, 1:28.34

Boys 15 and Over Yard Breaststroke

First place: Danny Bynum, 1:06.34

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle

First place: Ryan Nichols, 31.34

Third place: Koah Dunn, 35.34

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle

Second place: Alex Radovich, 26.28

Boys 15 and Over 50 Freestyle

First place: Danny Bynum, 22.93

Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.

