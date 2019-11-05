The Montrose Community Recreation Center was a sight to see over the weekend as the Montrose Marlins welcomed in teams from the Western Slope and even parts of Utah and Arizona.
The local team put on a show during its fall open meet.
The Marlins took first place overall with a total of 3,225 points. They just beat out second-place Swim Utah (3,152).
The boys team took first with 2,291 and won out against runners-up Utah (1,745). Meanwhile, the girls unit finished sixth (933) with the Maverick Aquatics team out of Grand Junction placing first (2,004).
Marlins coach Adam O’Bryan said he was impressed with his swimmers, especially in the middle-school age group as those athletes are developing more skills.
“They’re starting to grow,” he said. “... They’re starting to see their times drop pretty drastically just because they’re progressing in their development.”
Montrose also hosted teams from Aspen, Durango, Carbondale, Bortez, Delta, Alamosa, Durango and Scottsdale, Arizona.
O’Bryan said having such a large meet means the young swimmers are able to see how they stack up against a bigger field of teams.
“It’s an eye opener for many of our swimmers,” he said. “They realize there are some fast swimmers out there. And they need to work hard day in and day out to be able to get up to that same level.”
Results:
Boys 11-12 500 Yard Freestyle
Second place: Koah Dunn, 7:57.79
Girls 10 and Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Third place: Adara Hamilton, Olivia Foz, Mia Miller, Isa Miller, 1:25.30
Boys 10 and Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Third place: Mateo Perez, Eddie Radovich, Jonah Hepp, Oliver Algacs, 1:12.92
Girls 7-8 25 Yard Freestyle
Second place: Kaysan Carlton, 24.56
Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
First place: Isa Miller, 16.16
Boys 6 and Under 25 Yard Freestyle
First place: Johan Segura, 47.81
Boys 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
First place: Oliver Algacs, 16.61
Girls 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke
Second place: Kaysan Carlton, 26.29
Third place: Aliece Schieldt, 28.28
Boys 7-8 25 Yard Backstroke
Second place: Cache Oberg, 23.46
Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
First place: Oliver Algacs, 20.53
Third place: Mateo Perez, 22.15
Girls 9-10 100 Yard IM
Third place: Isa Miller, 1:32.75
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Second place: Henry Radovich, Lucas Motley, Alex Radovich, Danny Bynum, 1:41.00
Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
First place: Alex Radovich, 57.50
Boys 15 and Over 100 Yard Freestyle
First place: Danny Bynum, 49.91
Boys 11-12 200 Yard Breaststroke
Third place: Barny Algacs, 3:08.11
Girls 15 and Over 50 Yard Breaststroke
Third place: Julia TenNapel, 34.18
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Breaststroke
Third place: Alex Radovich, 37.75
Boys 15 and Over 50 Yard Breaststroke
First place: Danny Bynum, 31.06
Third place: Ezra Nash, 36.71
Boys 11-12 100 Yard Butterfly
Third place: Koah Dunn, 1:42.41
Girls 15 and Over 100 Yard IM
Second place: Julia TenNapel, 1:06.77
Boys 15 and Over 100 Yard IM
Second place: Danny Bynum, 1:00.38
Boys 11-12 200 Yard Backstroke
First place: Benny Algacs, 2:58.74
Second place: Ryan Nichols, 3:02.19
Girls 15 and Over 50 Yard Backstroke
Third place: Julia TenNapel, 32.57
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Second place: Barny Algacs, 38.38
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
First place: Alex Radovich, 30.54
Boys 15 and Over Yard Backstroke
First place: Danny Bynum, 26.93
Boys 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
Second place: Finn Smith, Oliver Algacs, Eddie Radovich, Jonah Hepp, 1:33.54
Boys 8 and Under 50 Yard Backstroke
Third place: Wyatt Cooling, 49.55
Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
Third place: Olivia Fox, 30.43
Boys 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
Third place: Oliver Algacs, 21.23
Girls 9-10 100 Yard Breaststroke
Third place: Isa Miller, 1:43.84
Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
Third place: Mia Miller, 27.01
Boys 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
Second place: Oliver Algacs, 24.10
Third place: Jonah Hepp, 27.99
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
Second place: Alex Radovich, Danny Bynum, Henry Radovich, Lucas Motley, 1:56.00
Boys 15 and Over 200 Yard Freestyle
Third place: Danny Bynum, 1:53.22
Boys 11-12 100 Yard Backstroke
Third place: Barny Algacs, 1:20.81
Boys 13-14 100 Yard Backstroke
Third place: Alex Radovich, 1:04.64
Boys 15 and Over 100 Yard Backstroke
Third place: Danny Bynum, 59.94
Boys 11-12 200 Yard Butterfly
Second place: Koah Dunn, 3:57.01
Girls 15 and Over 50 Yard Butterfly
Second place: Julia TenNapel, 30.36
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Butterfly
Second place: Alex Radovich, 30.94
Boys 15 and Over 50 Yard Butterfly
Second place: Ezra Nash, 29.54
Third place: Lucas Motley, 30.67
Girls 15 and Over 100 Yard Breaststroke
Third place: Julia TenNapel, 1:14.75
Boys 11-12 100 Yard Breaststroke
Third place: Benny Algacs, 1:28.34
Boys 15 and Over Yard Breaststroke
First place: Danny Bynum, 1:06.34
Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
First place: Ryan Nichols, 31.34
Third place: Koah Dunn, 35.34
Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle
Second place: Alex Radovich, 26.28
Boys 15 and Over 50 Freestyle
First place: Danny Bynum, 22.93
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.