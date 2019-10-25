The future standouts for the Montrose Marlins swim team had a taste of competition Wednesday night.
The team hosted a developmental meet for the Marlins swimmers ages 14 and under at the Montrose Community Recreation Center. There were nine events in all with each swimmer competing in a few of those races.
Marlins bronze group coach Adam Wright said, for many of the swimmers, this competition was the first time they’ve ever raced in the pool.
“Getting in the water and having the experience of what it’s like to be at a swim meet is very exciting for these kids,” said Wright, who teaches ages 7-12. “I want them to feel successful and try something new.”
This wasn’t the only developmental competition for the young swimmers this month.
But, for a few swimmers, they weren’t ready to compete at the previous meet, Wright said. This time around, they all had a chance to go toe-to-toe with their teammates.
Additionally, the ones who did swim in the previous meet had a chance to see if their times dropped after a few weeks of practice, Wright said.
“We definitely had some kids improve their times so that’s exciting,” he said.
This meet wasn’t overly concerned with the swimmers’ times or placement, Wright said, adding the kids couldn’t be disqualified if they made a mistake during a given event.
This meet leads into the club team’s big fall open, which is from Nov. 1-3. Over 10 teams, with some coming from Utah, will compete over the three days.
This past Wednesday’s meet helps the kids prepare for the Marlins larger competition next week, Wright said.
“This gets them ready for that experience,” he said.
