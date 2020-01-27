Marlins win winter home meet; focus is now on fundamentals

With the Montrose Marlins’ Winter Open in the books, coach Beth Heibel said the goal heading into the future is to develop “habits.”
“I think there’s a lot of habit practice to be had,” she said.
The Marlins ended up winning their meet with an overall score of 3818. They finished ahead of runner-ups Maverick Aquatics of Grand Junction (2883) followed by Team Sopris Swimming of Glenwood Springs (2403)
The Montrose boys swimmers also came in first with a score of 2469. They were way ahead of second-place Team Sopris (868) and Maverick (827).
Meanwhile, the girls team finished in third, trailing only the first-place Maverick and runner-ups Team Sopris.
Heibel said when it comes to her younger athletes, getting habits down will take some time, because they need to think about their swim stroke.
“It’s not going to happen in a meet yet,” she said.
Heibel added she did, however, see positives. Her swimmers showed awareness of the new details worked on in practice, as well as tried out different events they hadn’t swam before, the Marlins coach said.
Heibel also has a mission for the older athletes going forward. Instead of having them compete in the 50-yard events, or 100 IM, she wants them to bump them up to the next highest distance race.
“We’re just going to tighten it up a little bit,” she said. “I think the kids are learning the approach of this is going to be a little bit more in tune to racing, and not just having fun. I think racing and swimming well is the equivalent to having fun.”
Montrose also hosted the Cortez Water Dragons, Aspen Swim Club and Kamehameha Swim Club of Honolulu.
