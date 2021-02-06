The Montrose wrestlers got off to a blistering start last weekend, capturing victories over Durango (54-27) and Grand Junction Central (39-36).
But the Indians couldn’t make it three straight in a 51-24 loss to Fruita, one of the more talented Western Slope teams MHS will again square off against next week.
“They were a pretty good team,” Indians coach Neil Samples said. “We didn’t wrestle our best by any means and gave up big points when we shouldn’t have. It wasn’t our best showing.”
“Not firing on all cylinders,” Montrose ran into more mistakes than it would have liked against the Wildcats, Samples added, though the team “looked good” last weekend.
Senior Raul Martinez is off to a 3-0 start, winning all of his matches, and junior Isaiah Alcazar has matched Martinez with an undefeated start.
Though a lopsided loss on Thursday, Kamron Alegria came out victorious in a top matchup. A state qualifier last season, the sophomore is again putting up notable performances for the Indians.
“That was good to see and was a highlight of the night,” Samples said of Alegria’s win on Thursday. “He wrestled really well.”
Though Samples acknowledged the wrestlers seemed to come out “flat” against the Wildcats, he also is aware of how little prep time the team receives when arriving at an away matchup as traveling plans have changed. And though there are plenty of matches a week, the team is still getting in good practice time.
The Indians will be busy next week with a packed Wednesday slate. MHS is set to face Fruita and Grand Junction Central for a second time each, and will face Battle Mountain in between those former matchups.
“We gotta turn it around a little bit,” Samples said. “... change around some things against Central and wrestle a little better against Fruita.”
Montrose welcomes Delta next Friday for a 6 p.m. start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.