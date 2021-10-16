Fresh off a comeback win over Fruita this week, Montrose High School’s volleyball team (14-3) visited Coal Ridge (6-9) on Friday and extended their winning streak to four, defeating the Titans in straight sets (25-20, 25-11, 25-14).
The first set presented some initial back-and-forth, but the rest of the match was pretty straightforward for the Indians.
Kelsey Rocco’s encore to her 21-kill performance against Fruita was productive as the senior recorded a team-high 13 digs and finished with 10 kills and just three errors. Her teammate, though — senior Madisen Matoush — literally did not miss.
Matoush registered a team-high 20 kills on 32 attempts and had no errors in an all-conference-like showing. Her .625 hitting percentage was easily a season-high mark.
It’s been a torrid stretch for the SWL leader in kills as Friday’s effort marks her third straight game with double-digit kills and third straight with a hitting percentage over at least .250. She, like Rocco, is playing some of her best volleyball after ending September on a short skid.
Matoush added 10 digs behind rocco and Jada Ray had eight, one more than Taylor Foster, who had four kills.
Hallie Fenton registered a two-block performance, which was matched by Brooke Williams and Taygan Rocco.
In aces, Kelsey and Ray led with three each and Matoush and Taygan both had two.
As a team, Montrose had one of its best nights offensively with an overall .348 hitting percentage.
The Indians’ recent stretch has moved them up to No. 4 in the 4A girls volleyball RPI. On Sept 24, before their current four-game win streak, Montrose was ranked No. 10 in RPI.
Montrose will play host to Delta (11-5) next Thursday, which starts at 6:30 p.m. The Indians won the team’s first meeting this season three sets to one.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
