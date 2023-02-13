Fruita-Monument Wildcats outlast Red Hawks boys, 47-40

Montrose High School's Kaleb Ferguson drives for a basket in the first quarter against Fruita Monument High School Tuesday, January 24. The MHS boys fell to Alamosa in a Feb. 11 match-up. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)

 William Woody

The Montrose Red Hawks traveled to Alamosa on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, and took on the high flying Alamosa Mean Moose, dropping the contest 58-50. The win increased Alamosa’s overall record to 18-1 and 8-0 in league play.

The Red Hawks got off to a good start as they outscored the Moose 11-8 in the first frame. The Moose, with the aid of three, three-point baskets, jumped out to a 22-15 advantage at the game’s mid-point.



