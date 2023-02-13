Montrose High School's Kaleb Ferguson drives for a basket in the first quarter against Fruita Monument High School Tuesday, January 24. The MHS boys fell to Alamosa in a Feb. 11 match-up. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose Red Hawks traveled to Alamosa on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 11, and took on the high flying Alamosa Mean Moose, dropping the contest 58-50. The win increased Alamosa’s overall record to 18-1 and 8-0 in league play.
The Red Hawks got off to a good start as they outscored the Moose 11-8 in the first frame. The Moose, with the aid of three, three-point baskets, jumped out to a 22-15 advantage at the game’s mid-point.
The second half saw offensive flurries by both teams. The Red Hawks sank two long three point baskets as they closed the gap to five points, 38-33, heading in the fourth and final quarter.
The Red Hawks closed the margin to a single point, 40-39 in the opening minutes of the final quarter, but the Mean Moose slowly opened the gap to 52-43 as the contest moved ahead.
The Red Hawks offense went cold in the final minutes of the game as they managed only a single three point basket while the Moose were sinking six free throws to make the final score 58-50.
Both teams were firing from long range and each team sank five three-point baskets throughout the contest. The Red Hawks sank their last three-pointer as time expired.
Senior Jacob Hawks and junior Alonzo Trujillo led the Red Hawk scorers with 12 points each. Senior Jake Legg added nine points and sophomore Kaleb Ferguson chipped in with six points.
Hawks led Montrose in rebounding with seven while Ferguson hauled down six rebounds including three on the offensive glass. Seven Red Hawks contributed to the rebounding total of 24.
The Red Hawks handed out nine assists as a team and also had six steals. The Hawks shot 50% from behind the three-point line and 53 percent from two-point range. The Red Hawks sank seven of 11 free throws to round out their scoring.
The Red Hawks season record fell to 14-7 overall, and 3-3 in league action.
The Red Hawks come home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, when the Grand Junction High School Tigers come to Montrose. The Tigers season record stands at 8-13 overall and 2-4 in league play.
