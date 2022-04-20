Surprises weren’t abundant on Tuesday between Montrose and Grand Junction Central’s girls tennis teams. Montrose’s Andie Blowers made quick work of Kay Pacheco at No. 1 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0.
The doubles duo of Samantha Go and Alyssa Oman competed despite strong winds and competition, and Ariana Najar and Gaby Rosales, at No. 2 doubles, won six games in two sets.
But there was one match that stood out: Melaina Yender vs. Alexis Wickham.
Moments into their match, Yender returned a shot from Wickham that was out of range for a potential backhand and left Montrose coach Tony Ryan immediately impressed.
“Great shot, Melaina,” Ryan told his No. 3 singles player.
Yender offered a smile and fist pump, which wasn’t the last time she did so. She and Wickham traded returns throughout their match on Tuesday in a true back-and-forth tennis bout.
“She’s very determined,” Ryan said of Yender. “That’s a big part of her game. She stays steady and doesn’t overdo anything. She takes chances when they’re there. She has a lot of good shots.”
Though Yender’s determination helped her win some games, Wickham rode her consistency to a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
“They played some really long, close games,” Ryan said.
Yender was coming off back-to-back wins before Tuesday’s match against Wickham. She defeated Cassidy Butler of Delta last month, her first win at No. 3 singles, and North Fork’s Princessa Mora last week.
Last season, Yender played most of her matches at doubles and played one singles match. She was flirting with a spot at No. 2 singles prior to this season.
“Melaina was hesitant on some shots and didn’t quite finish at points, but most of her ideas were good,” Ryan said of Yender’s match on Tuesday. “She’s gaining experience at singles.”
Yender, a sophomore, is adapting and adjusting to singles play much like teammate Ryan Neary, who lost her match to Sydney Maurer 6-1, 6-1.
Nearly also picked up her first singles win in Delta and won her second last week at North Fork. Last season, she played all but one of her nine matches at doubles.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment from doubles to singles,” Neary said. “The match is on you and you can’t rely on your partner. It’s a mental game that you play with yourself during the match and that’s part of what is good and helps you improve a lot.”
Neary said she has learned from playing against other players with different play styles. She added she has also sought advice from Blowers, Montrose’s No. 1 singles player. Blowers, who won 6-1, 6-0 on Tuesday to improve to 5-1, made state last season at No. 2 singles.
“She’s helped a lot with how to play singles and different strategies,” Neary said. “It takes consistency and strategy (to be successful) at singles. As long as you can hit the ball over the net and keep returning it, it’s anyone’s game.”
Blowers was the lone Montrose player to pick up a win Tuesday. Hayley Eldridge and Kenadee Hadlock, at No. 3 doubles, were defeated 6-0, 6-2 by Joey Smith and Kenidee Calton. Jewel Dixon and Chiara Coronado lost to Claire Dziwisz and Annabelle Carter 6-1, 6-0.
Oman and Go won their first match of the season last week at North Fork in two sets, 6-4, 6-2. Rosales and Hadlock picked up their first wins, too, defeating Piper Smith and Brailey Angelovich by a final score of 6-4, 7-5.