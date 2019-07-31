All Montrose High School fall athletes that have not created an Arbiter account must do so at www.arbiterathletic.com before they will be allowed to practice. Detailed instructions can be obtained at MHS, 600 S. Selig Ave.
Students must also take an ImPact test before the first official practice day which is Monday, Aug. 12.
For ninth and 11th graders, as well as new students, will have to take the test on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in the MHS library. The following schedule will follow: football at noon, soccer at 1 p.m., volleyball 2 p.m. and softball/boys golf/cross country/cheer at 3 p.m.
Additionally, all fall athletes and their parents must attend the Fall Parent Night. It will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 in the MHS cafeteria.
For more information, call the school at 970-249-6636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.