Montrose High School’s basketball programs (boys and girls) are hosting a fall youth basketball camp on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 inside Lloyd McMillan Gym at MHS.
The camp runs from 4:30 – 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday.
All girls and boys in third through eight grade are eligible to participate in the camp, which is designed to help players learn the fundamentals of basketball by participating in a variety of offensive and defensive drills, contests and games.
Players will also experience opportunities to understand and learn more about sportsmanship.
The cost is $50 per player and $45 for each additional family member. There will be instruction from MHS boys and girls basketball players and coaches and a camp T-shirt for camp attendees.
The deadline to register for a guaranteed camp T-shirt is Monday, Nov. 8.
Mail registration and checks to Steve Skiff at 2371 Columbine Lane, Montrose, CO, 81401.
For more information or if you have any questions, contact Ryan Voehringer, the MHS boys basketball head coach, at 970-313-3460 or ryan.voehringer@mcsd.org. You can also contact Steve Skiff, MHS’s girls basketball head coach, at 970-209-4515 or steven.skiff@mcsd.org.
