Liam Beshoar, Jake Legg, Noah Richmond and Connor Bell, members of the Montrose High School boys golf team, pose with their winning plaque after placing first in the regional tournament at Cobble Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Montrose finished with a 233, one stroke ahead of second-place Mullen. (Stephen Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School’s Connor Bell tees off on the par-5 6th hole at the Links at Cobble Creek Tuesday morning September 21, 2021. (William Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
William Woody
Montrose High School’s Liam Beshoar pitches to the green on the par 3 5th hole at the Links at Cobble Creek Tuesday morning September 21, 2021. (William Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Winner of six straight regional championships, coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School boys golf team had to work harder for this one. And there was drama on the closing holes.
The showdown was at Cobble Creek’s par-five 16th hole. At the time, Montrose, Mullen High School of Denver and Steamboat Springs were all within a stroke of each other, knowing the top two teams win spots in the state tournament field. Mullen’s Jack Newton chipped in from off the green for an eagle three. Liam Beshoar, waiting in the fairway, hit a wedge to 15 feet. He had to make par, or the Indians stay home. Beshoar knocked the putt close and had a tap-in for the five.
Montrose won the regional competition with a 233 score. Mullen was second with 234 with Steamboat Springs finished third with 235. The fourth-place team, Denver North, was 12 shots back. Twelve teams from the Western Slope and Denver competed.
Montrose, winner of three of the last four 4A state titles, will make another run for a 4A championship Oct. 4-5 at City Park in downtown Denver.
“Liam made a big putt for us,” said Noah Richmond, who finished runner-up with a two-over par 74. Colin Kagan of Steamboat shot 73 for medalist honors.
Junior Jake Legg carded a 79, Beshoar was a stroke back at 80. Connor Bell scored an 83. All four are going to state.
“Six in a row (regional titles) sure feels good,” said Skiff afterwards. “I’m excited for the guys. We plugged along and got it done.” Skiff also praised Cobble’s course superintendent, Paul Heide, for the conditions and pin placements. “We had some hard pins, some easy pins. He set the course well. It was a good test of golf.”
This will be Legg’s third state tournament. “Jake’s our veteran,” said Beshoar before team pictures with parents.
For Richmond, a sophomore, it’ll be his second state tournament. Bell and Beshoar, both juniors, will be playing in their first.
The team played at City Park earlier this month. After a fifth-place finish at the Windsor Invitational, the team took an extra day and played it. Over the last two years, the City Park golf course has been thoroughly renovated. It’s the first time in many years the course has hosted a state championship. It’ll play at almost 7,000 yards and is a par 72.
“I like the course,” added Richmond. “It sets up good for my eye. It reminds me of Black Canyon. We’ll be ready.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
