Montrose received exactly what it expected against Fruita on Tuesday night — a test against a team filled with talent despite a sub. 500 record.
The Indians (14-0) aced the test, defeating the Wildcats (5-8) 52-48. Montrose held off Fruita’s late fourth quarter run to improve to 14-0 and 1-0 in conference play.
Montrose played a strong first half. The boys scored 18 points in the first quarter and added 12 in the second and went into halftime with a 30-19 lead.
The Wildcats showed some extra grit in the third quarter, trimming the Indians’ lead to nine. Fruita’s Conner Laible scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter, but Montrose did just enough, scoring eight points in the frame.
Fruita’s senior point guard Skylar Johnson scored 12 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Daniel Thomason, a freshman, carried the offensive load for the Wildcats in the third quarter. He scored seven points in the frame and finished the game with 11.
Kaleb Ferguson and Javier Esparza were the only Montrose players that came off the bench on Tuesday. The starters carried the minutes load and Luke Hutto delivered, scoring 19 points while grabbing eight rebounds. He added a block and two assists and went 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
Fletcher Cheezum was 6-for-10 from the floor and finished with 17 points. Trey Reese scored eight points on 4-of-9 shooting and had six assists to go with five rebounds and two steals.
Montrose was 21-for-41 (51%) from the floor on Tuesday. They’ve shot 45% or better as a team in 13 of 14 games this season.
Montrose, which checked in at No. 4 in the latest 4A rankings from CHSAA, will visit Grand Junction (11-5) on Friday.
The Tigers head into the contest winners of four straight games and eight of their last nine.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
