Montrose High School boys soccer (7-8) qualified for the 4A state tournament and will play No. 4 Denver North on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Since Denver North is the higher seed (Montrose is No. 29) the two teams will play at Denver North High School.
The Colorado High School Activities Association released brackets on Monday and the Indians had been waiting in anticipation. Over the weekend, after the 2-1 loss to Durango, the Indians and head coach Cassie Snyder weren’t sure if they would get a slot in the top 32. Montrose came into the game ranked No. 30, inside the playoff picture but potentially out altogether if teams leapfrogged them for one of the final seeds.
But the loss came against a top 4A team in Durango, keeping Montrose at No. 30 in the 4A boys soccer RPI and the postseason formula, which uses three sources of data — CHSAA RPI, CHSAA coaches poll and MaxPrep rankings — bumped the Indians to No. 29.
“They’re totally on cloud nine,” Snyder said of the player’s reaction to their tournament selection. “On Friday there was a lot of emotion because I don’t think any of them expected to make it in and I was skeptical also... everybody’s just super excited that we have a little luck on our side when we need it.
“My dad used to always say as a head coach going into the state tournament for wrestling that in the end, sometimes it’s more important to be lucky than good.”
The Indians spent part of Tuesday's practice going over game film of Denver North.
“I think they’re going to be a pretty good matchup for us,” Snyder said. “They’re more of a possession-oriented team. They like to build their attack out of the back, which I think will be really good for us because we’re pretty strong up front in pressuring.”
What stood out on film was the Denver North’s leading scorer Gavin Shary and midfielder and forward Abel Torres-Zavala, who has six goals and six assists in nine games. Snyder called Shary a “skilled, fast player” who plays wide and said Torres-Zavala also sets up wide as a target striker.
Three other players for Denver North have scored five goals or more in what’s been a balanced offense that is expected to challenge Montrose’s outside backs.
Denver North and Montrose had just one common opponent this season — Pueblo South. Montrose defeated the Colts 4-1 and Denver North had a similar result, a 5-0 win.
The Vikings are 5-0-1 since their last (and only) loss of the season on Sept. 20, which came at home. They’ve outscored opponents 18-5 during the six-game stretch.
“We just need to be cognizant that this team is going to be a little more similar to us in that they’re going to be pretty speedy, skilled, agile players,” Snyder said.
It’s the fifth straight season the MHS boys soccer program has made the playoffs and the fourth under Snyder. The Indians punched their ticket following a 7-8 in the regular season in which they went 2-6 in conference play, finishing behind league champion Grand Junction (7-1), Durango (6-1-1) and Fruita (3-3-2). Grand Junction and Durango made the 4A tournament field as the No. 10 and 5 seeds, respectively.
After starting the season 5-2, the Indians lost five of their next six games while dealing with injuries. The team’s underclassmen, which made up the majority of the roster, also worked through challenges playing at the varsity level.
One of those underclassmen, Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz, scored six goals in 13 games. Junior Quincy Cooling led the Indians with nine goals and senior Adriel Encarnacion was second in points with five goals and six assists.
The Indians, after bowing out in the first round last season to Battle Mountain, will look to win their first playoff game since 2019.
“Everybody’s pretty excited and the boys seem pretty confident,” Snyder said. “I think they feel like they can play with anybody, especially after our performance against Durango on Friday. We’re all looking forward to it.”