Gabe Woodland and Hunter Barton aren’t strangers to the diving board. They practice dives throughout the week, aiming for perfection with each lunge into the water.
On Saturday, they were no stranger to the cheers that awaited them, either, as they emerged from their dive. Those came from their teammates, who stuck around well after their portion of the meet completed.
It’s a brief but clear look at the bond the group has formed well before their first meet of the season.
“That’s really key to making swimming a fun sport to participate in,” senior and team captain Brendan Ullmann said. “Having a good relationship with your teammates and having fun makes all the practice worth it.”
That camaraderie, paired with more intense workouts and practices put on by coach Jill Barton, helped Montrose qualify three swimmers and two divers for state Friday and Saturday.
Woodland and Barton qualified for state on Saturday. Ullmann qualified in the 100-yard butterfly; Alex Radovich punched his state ticket in the 100-yard backstroke; and Lucas Motley pulled off a hat trick, qualifying in the 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke. (He can only participate in two individual events at state.)
“I didn’t think I was going to qualify in all of them this early,” Motley said, “but I mean its credit to Jill for giving us hard workouts so we can be in a position to do that.”
Barton, who took over as head coach last season, has intensified practices and workouts to enhance the team’s chances to qualify for state in multiple events. Last season, that luxury wasn’t available with a later start to the season and not enough time to condition properly.
The approach quickly paid off at Montrose’s first meet of the season, held at the Montrose Recreation Center. Ullmann’s 59.92 finish, good for second at the meet, in the butterfly gave him an automatic qualification to state. He was under the 1:00.48 threshold.
Motley’s 2:08.44 in the individual medley, which placed him second, was eight seconds better than the automatic threshold. Five events later, Radovich finished third in the backstroke and posted a 1:00.93, well below the 1:02.32 mark needed to automatically qualify.
“It’s really encouraging for the rest of the season,” Ullmann said of the team qualifying early in individual events. “We have about a month or so for state, and I know I can definitely improve on stuff in practice and drop times down to get a better placement at state.”
The swimmers, now armed with less pressure to qualify, can focus on improving their individual times and relay teams. Motley, Ullmann and Radovich swam alongside Talmage Barton in the 200-yard freestyle relay on Friday. They placed second and qualified the team for state in the event with a 1:37.51, a hair under 1:37.95 needed to qualify.
On Saturday, Talmage, Radovich, Barny Algacs and Ryan Nichols formed that same relay team and also finished second.
Radovich, Ullmann, Motley and Talmage finished second in the 200-yard medley relay on Friday and Saturday but fell .12 tenths of a second short of automatically qualifying.
Motley, Ullmann and Jill agree the team can also qualify in the medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relays. Ryan Nichols and Zeke Waxler both swam alongside Ullmann, Talmage and Radovich in the 400, as the team looked to mix and match relay combinations.
Ullmann and Motley both touted the ascent of Waxler who finished second in the 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle. In the freestyle, he finished with a time of 25.23. Talmage was just three spots behind in the same event, posting a 25.94.
The two will need to cut considerable time to qualify in the 50-yard freestyle, which requires 23.94 to automatically qualify, though performed well enough to fall under the “consideration” category (26.33).
The team heads to Grand Junction next week for meet No. 2.
“I’m proud of them,” Jill said of her swimmers and divers. “We’re having fun.”