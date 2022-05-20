In 1992, Brian Simpson was in his first year as an assistant coach for Montrose High School track and field when he saw Mike Simmons, Jeff Longmore, Jacob Sigafus and Dirk Johnson set a school record in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:31.05.
The four were mighty fast, and Simmons, Longmore and Sigafus, along with Steven Zent, set another school record in the 4x100 relay at 44.2 seconds.
“There were some great, great athletes that came through (MHS) in 1992,” Simpson said.
Thirty years and dozens of relay teams later, the 1992 group needs to make way for new record holders.
Isaac Renfrow, Amaris Mora, Austin Zimmer, Junior Rodriguez and Alonzo Leiba broke the school track records in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays last week.
Renfrow, Mora, Rodriguez and Zimmer ran a 43.63 in the 4x100 at the Olathe Invitational last Thursday.
One day later, they broke their own record, running a 43.58 at the Tiger Invitational at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.
“It comes down to a team thing,” said Mora of breaking the record two days in a row. “The farther we get into the season, the more chemistry we have with each other and the more competitive we get. We understand each other more.”
At Tiger, Renfrow, Mora, Rodriguez and Leiba made more history, running a 1:29.51 in the 4x200.
The mark was 1.04 seconds faster than the 1992 team.
“It’s not like they’re the first kids to come in and say, ‘We’re shooting for that record,’” Simpson said. “It’s one thing to say it, but it’s another thing to do it. They got the job done.”
The group had shown glimpses of record-breaking potential before the meet at Tiger. The 4x200 relay team went into the Olathe Invitational ranked seventh in the state in 4A. The 4x100 was 15th in 4A.
Both were in position to qualify for state and did so.
“It’s sort of just crazy that we were not only able to be fast, but get faster,” Renfrow said.
Renfrow is the group’s only senior. Mora and Rodriguez are juniors and Zimmer and Leiba are sophomores. Each has state experience from last season.
“They’ve always been really good runners,” Renfrow said of his teammates. “It’s just now that we are pushing the boundaries of what we’re capable of.”
Leiba and Rodriguez have spent time at practices working on handoffs. Renfrow uses the time to work on his form.
Together, they have taken advantage of their time together on the track, understanding this type of talent on the same team doesn’t come around too often.
“Usually you might have one or two fast kids,” Renfrow said. “To have four, five, six really fast kids, it’s something you don’t see every year.”
“We just have a lot of ambition,” Mora said. “We’re all really hungry to be as fast as we possibly can.”
Mora’s ambition helped him break an individual record. He ran a 11.1 in the 100-meter dash at Tiger, besting John Westergren’s 11.13 mark set in 1999.
The record-breaking week came to no surprise to Simpson, who saw similarities between the 1992 and 2022 teams.
“They have one thing in common and that is the drive and determination to achieve excellence,” Simpson said.
McGarry makes her history of her own
Not to be outdone, Sarah McGarry broke the school record in the long jump. Her mark of 17-feet, 7.5-inches bested Kyra Earle’s 2009 mark of 17-feet, 1.5-inches.
“It felt like I was just flying through the air,” McGarry said of her record-breaking jump.
McGarry has posted first-place finishes in track events this season but has struck gold as a long jumper. She qualified for state in the event and entered the championships with the 11th best long jump in Colorado. In 4A, she has the third-best mark behind Mullen standout Agur Dwol and Roosevelt’s Kylee Kielian.
“Sarah is a great competitor,” Simpson said. “She arrives at a meet ready to win. She doesn’t arrive at a meet to take second place. When she gets ready to jump or race, she gives 100% for that event at that moment.”
The last MHS athlete to come close to breaking Earle’s record was Eden McGee in 2019. She had a 16-foot, 9.5-inch long jump. Taylor Foster in 2021 and Jade Repogle in 2019 had top-10 jumps but didn’t come close to matching Earle.
McGarry did that and more, breaking a record that held up for 13 years and 25 years before Earle’s record-setting mark.
“I’m just super excited my name will be up there because there was some good competition with our school,” McGarry said.