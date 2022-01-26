Caitlyn Dillon has made the state cut in the 100-yard backstroke for Montrose High School.
Dillon placed second in the 100-yard backstroke during a meet in Gunnison on Tuesday. Her time was 1:05.68. Ariana Najar and Grace Cross placed fourth and sixth, respectively, in the same event.
Dillon joins Violet Noel as a state qualifier. Noel, a diver, qualified for state in early January.
Montrose posted additional top finishes on Tuesday, including Alise Hardie’s first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle. She came narrowly outpaced Katherine Sewell of Sargent by .03 tenths of a second.
Hardie also finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.37. She came in ahead of Dillon, who finished second, and Megan Waxler and Kate Donohoe, who placed fifth and seventh, respectively. Sierra Tafoya and Gwen Kingery finished ninth and 10th.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Mattie Embrey placed eighth. Earlier, she finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.
The contingent of Waxler, Dillon, Hardie and Donohoe placed third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:14.86. Waxler, Dillon and Hardie later teamed up with Cross for the 200-yard freestyle relay and the group finished third. Embrey, Najar, Donohoe and Tafoya placed eighth.
Montrose will swim next in Glenwood Springs on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone