Consistency has been a welcome quality of the Montrose cross country teams this fall. For now, at least.
The Red Hawks made the trip to Connected Lakes in Grand Junction on Sept. 9 as they continue to gear up for the key meets of their season which feel just around the corner.
From a results standpoint, it feels like names and places should be copied and pasted from one meet to the next.
Elijah Echols finished fifth overall with a time of 16 minutes, 53.2 seconds. He also finished fifth at the Battle Mountain Invitational, although with Connected Lakes sitting a little lower in altitude, he shaved about two minutes off his time from last week.
Kenzie Bush was again the top finisher for the girls as she crossed in 19:43.3 and gave fans an entertaining conclusion to the race as she tried to chase down Delta’s Paige Kehmeier.
“It was a great finish,” coach Brian Simpson said.
Overall, he was very pleased with the effort of both teams. Millie Crane and Jaiden Bresett finished in tandem, crossing in 15th and 16 place, respectively for the girls. The girls team took fourth out of the 12 full teams competing in the event.
The boys also took fourth thanks to strong finishes from Deklan Wooden, Cash Veatch, Phin Howe and Jose Chavez.
“Almost all of our athletes ran a PR time, they ran really well,” Simpson said. “They were able to step it up and do well. Connected Lakes was a little bit tougher this year because we usually have 11 or 12 schools coming in and this year, we had 19. So the start was a little more horrendous than normal.”
But that didn’t faze the runners as they found their pace and performed up to standard. So far, the Red Hawks have followed their game plan to near perfection but they’re reaching the point of the year where they’ll need to see speed increase a bit and watch their times inch lower as they get closer to the postseason.
“We’re heading into Week 6 of 12,” Simpson said. “This is really the time that those athletes begin to step up and we get to see some changes in their performances. That’s something we’re looking for.”
Montrose is back in action on Saturday when it heads to Gunnison for the Mountaineer/Cowboy meet.
