MHS cross country runners showing poise this season; OHS boys place in Ridgway

Montrose High School head cross country coach Brian Simpson is pleased with what he’s seen so far from his athletic runners. The season has been different, though, and has forced him to allocate the runners into certain meets, so it’s been tough to have the teams separated at times — CHSAA allows up to 100 kids at each race (50 for each gender).
“I would rather have my entire team there running varsity and junior varsity races and making life happen that way,” Simpson said.
Even with the difference, the runners are still running strong with several top placements throughout the year.
This season, there are 28 runners at MHS, with a good group that has secured top finishes. One standout runner has been sophomore Jonas Graff who’s finished first and second twice. Also, freshman Kenzie Bush has finished in first place twice, most recently in Delta at Confluence Park after completing the race with a time of 20:35.
The two have helped lead a younger group that’s impressed in the 2020 season.
“They’re doing well,” Simpson said. “I have those three freshman girls — Bush, Olivia Cook and Annabelle Hawkins — and they’ve been running well.”
Sophomore Trinity Thomson, new to the MHS program, also has acclimated quickly. She placed fourth in Delta last week.
“I’m very impressed with the progress that they’re making. They’re learning how to race and how to race well. All of those things are very positive,” Simpson said.
With Graff running strong, and a number of other runners on the boys side adding with strong performances themselves, the boys have a good chance for a playoff push.
“The boys’ side is definitely in a good spot to hopefully qualify for the state meet, which would be a really nice thing for them,” Simpson said.
Additional strong performers on the team include seniors Megan and Nels Motley, Zack Oldroyd and Joshua Simpson.
The Olathe High School cross country team had several runners place on Friday at a meet in Ridgway. Senior Miguel Almanza placed fifth with a time of 21:50. Connor Ripley finished 10th (23:48) and Cesar Franco completed the meet in 13th (23:48).
No girls from OHS were able to compete in Ridgway.
