Kenzie Bush and Olivia Cook are headed to state.
Representing Montrose High School’s cross country team, Bush and Cook placed in the top 15 among girls’ field at regionals at Pueblo City Park in Pueblo.
Running against a talented group in 4A’s Region 5, Bush placed 10th with a time of 20:27.5 and Cook, who originally placed 16th, was moved up to 15th since Durango High School’s eighth place finisher was 15th, allowing Cook to slide into the No. 15 spot.
Cook crossed the finish line at 21:00.2.
“I’m so excited,” Bush said after qualifying. “I’m super stoked and super thankful. I’m just so thankful for everything the coaches have done for me this year and all the people that have helped me and supported me.”
Last year at regionals, Bush was one spot away from qualifying for state after finishing the race with a time of 21:47. This year, she shaved more than a minute off her time, starting the 5K among the top 15 and keeping that pace throughout despite a tough field.
“I felt pretty good for the most part,” Bush said. “I feel I could have stretched a little bit more but mentally I was there and I was with it. I just gave it my all so I could do the best for my team.”
Bush added she hoped more teammates could have joined her at state. Outside of Cook, the next closest MHS runner on the girls’ side was Ashley Ortega, who placed 26th with a time of 22:09.
Trinity Thomson placed 42nd, Annabelle Hawkins was 44th and senior Siya Salunke was 75th. Overall, as a team, the girls placed fifth out of nine schools.
“The girls performed really well,” Montrose coach Brian Simpson said. “The boys’ times were a little slower than what I expected...they were just a little off from where I thought they would be.
“...Ultimately, I’m not disappointed with any of my athletes. I think they gave me what they had today and that’s all I can ask from them. Every coach would love to take 14 kids to the state meet.”
The boys, running without junior Jonas Graff, who was unable to race for the second straight week and had been running at a state-qualifying pace (he qualified as a freshman in 2020), finished sixth as a team out of 11 participating schools.
Elijah Echols was Montrose’s best runner on the boys’ side, finishing 22nd with a time of 18:01. Ethan Birchem, Micah Simpson and Zack Morris placed 35th, 36th and 37th, respectively.
Mekhi Mangrum was 41st and Jacob Kettell and Will Taylor came in at 47th and 48th.
Securing a spot at state is fitting for Bush and Cook, who, as sophomores, have been two of Montrose’s strongest runners, consistently finishing in the top 10 at invites this season.
Bush and Cook are scheduled to race at the cross country state championships on Oct. 30 at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press