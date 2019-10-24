In order to become winners, a team must come together in unity. The Montrose High School football team knows the importance of putting the team before their own personal glory. Big Red Country has more than just a football team. They have a brotherhood.
The Montrose High School football team is 6-0 heading into its next game Saturday at Denver South.
Last season, the Indians carried the weight of home-field advantage to get a win over those same Rebels, 44-14. The Indians are playing their way to the top while simultaneously changing players’ positions throughout the season due to skill level, injuries and to fill the spots of graduated seniors.
“We executed and pulled an upset against a team that should not have beaten us, and we are underestimated again this year, and I can’t wait to prove them wrong,” said junior quarterback Keegan Goodwin.
In the hopes of proving skeptics wrong, the Indians dedicate their energy to the team. And they have what it takes on and off the field to dominate this season. However, without their fans, the Indians would not have the energy to accurately execute their game.
“Honestly, a lot has to do with the sideline and the stadium. If (the crowd) is engaged and gets hyped with a hit or a tackle for a loss, it brings more motivation and energy to the field,” Goodwin said. “The community fills the stands every game wearing their red, black and white, proudly cheering on their Montrose Indians.”
Entering this stage of the season, injuries and unseen events come into play and can cause chaos on a team. This team tends to hurdle such obstacles.
“We had a lot of adversity with injuries this year … but thankfully our depth in our underclassmen is really good, So they stepped up big time,” senior Cole Simmons said. The Indians are under enough pressure because of their success this season, and surprise injuries don’t stop them from getting the job done.
Bringing the same momentum from last year’s team into this season, as well as moving some players to positions they never played before, has been one of the biggest challenges this season, according to senior Elias Gabaldon.
“We are 6-0 because we play as a team and we trust each other to do our job and get things done,” he said. “We have overcome many things this season by having players with suspensions and having younger kids who didn’t know the positions that well.”
Their success can also be attributed to a unique chemistry the players have on and off the field.
“We all have each other’s backs and that to me is honestly how we have made it this far being 6-0,” said senior Emmert Kastendieck. “We aren’t worried about our individual stats or how many yards we got in a game. Instead, we are out there having fun and building our brotherhood stronger and stronger every day.”
The Indians’ goal is to not let what everyone says about them get in the way of what they want to accomplish and to them.
“We may be a small team, but we are family, and that is what keeps us going,” Kastendieck said.
Not many teams have the same chemistry as these Montrose Indians.
“We play for each other and it’s very obvious,” senior Riley Barnhill said. “Not many players are willing to throw themselves into a 300-pound lineman so their teammates can make the tackle, and that’s what our team does every play.”
These athletes have demonstrated that a team should be united. That unification makes them who they are. Their greatness is attained through the trust in one another to go into each and every game and, no matter the outcome, know that each and every one of them put their hearts on the line.
“We all just work so hard on and off the field that it sets us up for a good mindset to trust the work we’ve put in,” said junior Colten Bruggeman.
It is important for these athletes to discover what it means to be more than just a football team. The boys spend hours together for the love of the sport.
Kastendieck also mentioned the support they gain from their incredible coaching staff: “They care about us more than winning, and that means a lot to us as players and as young men.”
This team has grown up together, playing one game. They come out of each season and into the world as brothers. Coming together as one and conquering on the field, the Montrose Indians have what it takes to accomplish greatness over the next games to come.
Emily Bernstein is a student of journalism at Arizona State University and Ridgway High School graduate. She is from Montrose and attended Montrose High School her freshman year and a semester her junior year.
