“It runs in the family.”
In the Minerich’s case, that’s a safe bet on the softball field.
Freshman Baeli Minerich, younger sister of former MHS softball stars Madisyn and Kennadie Minerich, is following in her sister’s footsteps, playing for the Montrose High School varsity softball team this season, and she’s already stymying opponents.
Minerich pitched five innings of one-run ball in a 11-1 win over Delta on Friday. She punched out five Panthers and allowed just two hits.
Last Saturday, Minerich authored an 11 strikeout performance against Durango in an 8-6 win.
“They’re a softball family. It’s in their blood, and (Baeli) is doing a great job at a young age,” Mike Nelson, Montrose High School softball assistant coach, said.
Minerich helped offensively, too, knocking in two runs in the second inning following a triple from Malaya Becenti and a walk to Aby England. The knock gave Montrose a 4-0 lead, which turned out to be more than enough for a a dominant Minerich.
“She’s doing really, really good as a freshman,” senior shortstop Lara Edeker said of Minerich. “I can’t wait to see what she does later and how much she can grow. She works really hard and works outside of practice. Even as a freshman, she’s confident going up there and that’s what we really need.”
Minerich’s play has helped spark an Indians team that’s already doubled their win total from last season. Montrose finished 2-13 in 2020, and 0-7 in conference play. Edeker attributed much of last season's struggles to the COVID-related effects, like limited summer preparation and less practice time.
Through five games this season, Montrose is 4-1 with 55 runs scored. They’ve scored in double digits three times, and aren’t far from matching last season’s run total (83).
“They’re making good pitch selection swings,” Nelson said. “Most of the time, when they swing at the ball, it’s a pretty good pitch. We’ve been really focusing on that. We felt this summer they were chasing all the junk, high and low stuff. We’ve really tried to bring it in so they can focus on the zone.”
That was evident Friday with the Indians scoring in every inning. They scored nine of their 11 runs off Delta’s Alexis Putney, four of which were earned. Putney threw a few wild pitches in the first, giving Montrose its first two runs.
Delta errors helped Montrose continue rallies throughout, including in the third, when the Indians brought three more across the plate.
In the bottom of the fifth, with runners on second and third with two outs, Minerich came through again, sending a two-run single to right that barely lifted over Delta’s right side of the infield and ended the game.
“The energy is really high right now,” Edeker said. “Even when we’re getting beat, we’re not down.”
Montrose’s Savanah Piquette had a first inning single on Friday, and sophomore Andie Blowers had an efficient night behind the plate, helping Minerich avoid stressful innings.
Before Friday, the Indians finished 3-1 last week. They swept Cedaredge in a doubleheader and split a two-game set last Saturday with Durango. But before the loss against the Demons, Montrose had a three-game winning streak, its first in nearly two years and a span of 22 games.
Montrose’s (4-1) next slate of games will be at a weekend tournament in Denver on Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.