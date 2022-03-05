Dan Herod’s goal for the Montrose High School girls golf team is straight-ahead simple: get four players into the state 4A tournament.
When he last coached the team in 2018, MHS had four golfers at state. Then three a year later.
Then COVID hit and scrambled that season. Jim Scarry was the coach last year for MHS and retired after a long career in education.
“We’re blessed that we have so many enthusiastic players,” he said Tuesday at the team’s first get-together and practice at Black Canyon Golf Course. Herod is assisted by Brooke Brennecke, a former MHS player herself.
Cobble Creek head golf professional Kala Rusk will assist when needed.
“She’s an excellent instructor, a former state champion and a PGA pro. We’re fortunate to have her help,” added Herod.
Thirteen players are trying out for the team. Many have tournament and post-season experience from a year ago.
Giada Amundson was a freshman last year and qualified for the state 4A tournament along with then-sophomore Kendyll Bernatis. Both return, as do Sierra Mihavetz and Savanah Piquette. They were regional tournament qualifiers in 2021. Both are now seniors. Grace DeJulio, (junior), Makayla Beaver (junior) and Eleanor Walden (sophomore) have tournament experience from last season as well. The MHS team won two tournaments in 2021.
“They’re tough, these golfers,” added Herod. “They have to be ready to play in spring conditions where it’s cold and wet and unpredictable.” Other golfers include freshmen Haily Geary and Abigail Hines, sophomores Danika Bush and Selah Mason, and Brooklynne Gurney and Riley Kettell, both juniors.
With seven experienced golfers, MHS expects to be among the leading teams in West Slope tournaments. The larger schools that are in the regional tournament, Loveland and Valor Christian, typically are the ones to beat. Herod, too, brings experience as a coach.
In addition to coaching the MHS girls a few years ago, he was the assistant coach at Northglenn High School in Adams County. A golfer himself, Herod grew up in Nebraska and teaches AP physics/trigonometry/pre-calculus at MHS.
The MHS girls schedule will launch March 14 with a golf outing at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. Some 200 golfers from Western Slope schools will play.
The season begins in earnest with the MHS team hosting tournaments at Cobble Creek (April 5) and Black Canyon (April 6). The team will have five other tournaments in April and May before the regional competition, May 23, which will also be held at Cobble Creek. The state 4A girls tournament this year will be in Grand Junction at the Tiara Rado golf course.