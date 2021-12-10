Montrose High School girls basketball split its first two games of the 2021 Demon Invitational.
The Indians defeated Roaring Fork 62-36 on Thursday, but they couldn’t register back-to-back wins, losing to Cañon City 43-15 on Friday.
On Thursday, Yanosky exploded for 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting in the win. She did much of her work from within the three-point line, knocking down just one triple while making 7-of-12 shots from the charity stripe.
Yanosky added six rebounds, three assists and two steals to round out her all-around effort.
"Taylor played one of her best games," Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. "She really did a nice job of being aggressive, drove to the basket and had a great all-around game. She did a good job of finding teammates and was able to spark everyone else."
The scoring effort was balanced for Montrose. Four other players — Tatum Berry, Taygan Rocco, Haven Johnson and Heather Power — scored at least eight points on a night the team shot 47% from the field.
"We've had a couple games where the scoring has been spread out and I think we're getting good contributions off the bench," Skiff said. "We played a lot of kids Thursday night which helped generate some confidence, which is good to have in December."
Montrose shined defensively, too, holding Roaring fork to single digits in three of four quarters.
The Indians’ play gave them a 28-14 lead at halftime and a 41-29 advantage after three. They scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, putting a pin in any comeback opportunity for the Rams.
Against Cañon City (4-1) on Friday, Montrose’s offense stalled, scoring just 15 points in the contest.
The Tigers had a slim lead after the first quarter — 8-7 — but found a rhythm over the final 24 minutes. They had a full-court press on the Indians throughout the game.
"Cañon City is a good basketball team. They're pretty long and lanky and they presented a lot of tough matchup problems for us," Skiff said. "I thought our man-to-man defense for the first three quarters was some of the best we've played this year.
"... You want to win all these games, but you're also looking to get better in some areas. I think we were able to do that."
The Indians (3-2) will play Glenwood on Saturday in their final game of the Demon Invitational.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
