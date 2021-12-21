Coming off an intense, thrilling 47-40 win on Friday against Delta, Montrose head girls basketball coach Steve Skiff wasn’t sure how the girls would respond on Saturday.
“That’s what you always worry about as a coach — what’s the energy level going to be like coming off a big win?” he said.
Skiff had his answer early. Montrose got off to a roaring start, outscoring Palisade 18-6 after the first quarter. Taygan Rocco and Bryar Moss scored six points each in the period.
Montrose poured in nine points in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 27-12 lead.
Montrose’s fast start was all it would need in a 58-37 win, which crowned them as Black Canyon Classic tournament champions.
“It feels really good for our seniors to win this home tournament,” Skiff said postgame. “I like where our team is after this weekend. We went through some early season stuff, but I thought this weekend we put three really good games together and played well. We got contributions from everybody.”
It’s exactly the type of weekend Montrose was seeking after its 3-3 start coming off two straight road tournaments. It helped to receive high-end contributions from different players each game. Heather Power scored 10 points in Thursday’s win. Taylor Yanosky and Ashley Ortega had 15 and 12 points, respectively, against Delta.
Rocco finished with 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting in Saturday's win, adding seven rebounds and a steal and an assist.
It’s encouraging, said Ortega postgame, seeing the team’s depth blossom as they continue to learn how to play alongside one another.
“I feel like we've definitely gotten better since the beginning of the season,” Ortega said. “We have a tendency to kind of rush things up. But as we keep playing more games, we get used to the pressure. As we see it, we get better and I think we're starting to calm down.”
Montrose saw both full-court and halfcourt pressure throughout the weekend. Though their turnover totals were in double digits in each of the three games, their patience, as well as their own pressure, helped them get out to large leads.
Montrose also generated offense off turnovers and second-chance points. Josie Coulter pulled down 17 rebounds across all three games, eight of which were offensive. Yanosky received some looks on the outside from set plays and transition opportunities.
Ortega, definitely, was an issue for Palisade. She had four steals, a season-high. She’s recorded multiple steals in five of nine games after recording 10 in 13 games last season.
“When you're playing a team sport, you're not playing for yourself,” Ortega said. “You're out there trying to do the best that you can for your teammates, for your coaches, because you have that care and so that’s what drives you to do better every time. When you're out there, it's just about having the heart to play for everybody.”
Montrose’s massive lead on Saturday allowed Moss, Haven Johnson, Tatum Berry and Siera Mihavetz additional minutes. Mihavetz had eight points and Moss knocked down two triples, helping Montrose score a season-high 58 points.
Montrose enters the break 6-3 and heads to Colorado Springs the first week of January for its last road tournament of the season.