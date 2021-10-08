In the penultimate invite of the 2021 season, Montrose High School cross country runners ran at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Grand Junction for the Lincoln Park Classic.
Montrose girls finished fourth among nine participating teams, setting themselves up for a strong finish during the season’s final meet next week.
To no one’s surprise, Kenzie Bush led the effort. She placed 11th among 65 runners with a time of 19:28. She was followed by Olivia Cook, in 20th, and Ashley Ortega in 27th.
Trinity Thomson finished at 22:41, in 39th, and Annabelle Hawkins was 46th, at 22:47.
The boys were without Jonas Graff, who had finished first on the boys' side in every invite he’s participated in this season. With Graff out, it was Elijah Echols who led the Montrose boys, coming in 18th (17:16).
The next closest runner for the boys was Micah Simpson, who finished 41st. Ethan Birchem, Zack Morris and Mekhi Mangrum all finished the course nearly simultaneously, with ten seconds separating each runner, finishing in 43rd, 44th and 45th.
Will Taylor was 50th (18:46) and Jacob Kettell (19:09) completed the course in 58th.
The Indians are scheduled to run at home next Friday during the Montrose Invite, which is set to take place at Columbine Middle School.
