The Montrose Red Hawks girls basketball team ended their regular season on Friday evening, Feb. 17, in Durango as they dropped a closely fought contest to the Demons by a score of 32-23.
The game was much closer than the score indicated. The Demons jumped out to a 9-3 first quarter lead, with both teams shooting poorly. The offenses slowed even further in the second quarter as the Demons continued to lead 13-8 at the halfway point.
The Red Hawks found their shooting touch with a couple of long range three-point baskets to open the scoring. When the dust settled after three periods the Red Hawks had tied the score 18-18.
The Red Hawks shooting woes came roaring back in the fourth quarter as the Demons outscored Montrose by a 14-5 count over the final eight minutes of play.
The Red Hawks connected on only nine of 35 shots from the field for a 26 percent shooting efficiency. The Red Hawks went to the free throw line eight times in the contest but connected on only three of the eight attempts.
The leading scorer for the Red Hawks was freshman Mayce Oberg, with 11 points. She was followed by senior Bryar Moss with 8 points. Maggie Legg had three points and Sarah Imus tallied one free throw.
Maggie Legg led all rebounders with six, including five on the defensive glass. She was followed by Oberg, senior Heather Power and Moss with five, four and three rebounds, respectively.
The Demons defense disrupted the offensive flow of the Red Hawks limiting them to only three assists, five steals and 14 turnovers.
The Red Hawks ended their regular season with 15 wins and eight losses overall and three wins and five losses in league play. The Demons finished the regular season with a 19-2 record overall and 6-1 in league play.
The end of the regular season ushers in the regional playoffs with a trip to the CHSAA state championships in all of the various school classifications as the ultimate prize.
Currently the Montrose Red Hawks are ranked 14th in the 5A classification. The top 32 teams will vie for entry into the state championships.
The Montrose girls will be playing Mesa Ridge Grizzlies at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Montrose.
