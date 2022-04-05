The Durango High School girls golf team posted a score of 272 to win the golf tournament at Cobble Creek on Tuesday, April 5.
Montrose finished second with 277. Eight teams from Western Slope high schools competed in stroke play; four more schools played in a scramble format.
Rifle (314) and Fruita Monument (315) were third and fourth place finishers.
Montrose’s Grace DeJulio carded an 86 for second place in the medalist competition, four strokes behind Eagle Valley’s Kylee Hughes (82). Ellie White of Durango (88) finished third.
Tuesday’s play was beset with 20-mph winds throughout the day.
“We struggled with the wind and with consistency. The wind was terrible all day. All the teams played in the same conditions,” said MHS coach Dan Herod. “We all believe we could’ve done better. The team had one or two ‘blow up’ holes that quickly got away from our players. We made good shots, but the wind really affected putting especially.”
Giada Amundson had the second lowest score for Montrose with a 95. Kendyll Bernadis was a shot back at 96. Savanah Piquette (102), Sierra Mihavetz (104) and Riley Kettell (126) rounded out the MHS scoring.
The Black Canyon Golf Course will host a second day of Montrose high school golf on Wednesday. Wednesday’s play will begin at 9 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone